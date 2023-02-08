More winter storms hit west Washington County





FARMINGTON -- While students received instruction remotely inside their homes last week because of inclement weather and dangerous road conditions, public works employees with Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove were outside in the elements each day trying to clear off streets to provide a safe passage for residents.

A week off from on-site instruction is not ideal but area superintendents said teachers and students did a good job adjusting to remote learning.

Freezing temperatures, sleet and ice came through Northwest Arkansas during several fronts during the week, causing school districts to call off school each day.

Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln did not use any snow days but instead pivoted to remote learning through AMI (alternative method of instruction) days. The state allows 10 AMI days and the three districts have used seven days so far.

Pete Joenks, interim superintendent of Prairie Grove schools, noted teachers and principals would rather have kids in class but said his teachers did a "fantastic" job with the AMI days.

Joenks said teachers are encouraged to use AMI days to keep students "sharp" on what they've already learned in class, providing a happy medium of instruction plus allowing students to have some time outside to enjoy the weather.

Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of Lincoln Consolidated School District, said her principals reported the week went well.

"Teachers are pushing work and kids are doing their assignments," Spears said. "We're glad to have that option. That's one bonus that came out of covid."

Spears said she prefers AMI days because a snow day has to be made up by students and teachers. Her goal is to finish the school year before Memorial Day.

Spears said there's no way Lincoln could have held on-site classes last week. Deon Birkes, transportation director, drove some of the roads, and dirt roads in particular were packed with snow and ice.

Like his peers, Jon Laffoon, superintendent of Farmington schools, also said, "Obviously, we want to be in school. It's not ideal to have so many days off, for any reason, but we can't control Mother Nature."

Laffoon on Friday described the week as good overall but not perfect, noting that many students depend on school for needs, such as access to meals.

What stood out to him, Laffoon said, is the contact that teachers made with their students through Google Meet and Zoom.

"I think that's very important," he said. "Overall, our teachers worked so hard and did a great job."

Floyd Shelley, public works manager with the city of Farmington, said his crews cleared paths on main streets in Farmington so that people could get to U.S. Highway 62 but did not go into neighborhoods. In some places, the ice was one-half to one-inch thick, Shelley said.

"It's another winter storm," Shelley said. "We clear what we can and try to keep material on the road."

His crews worked everyday and toward the end of the week, he was hoping the sun would finally come out and start helping to melt the ice on side streets.

Chuck Wiley, director of public works in Prairie Grove, said he had about 15 employees working 9-10 hours per day. They cleared off the main roads and then started working in the subdivisions, he said.

"It was all hands on deck," Wiley said. ""We put out five tons of salt and I don't know how much sand."

Lincoln Mayor Doug Hutchens said city employees put out sand and gravel, especially at intersections, and worked on as many streets as they could.

Lincoln's biggest challenge was trash, Hutchens said. The city's trash trucks were full from emptying dumpsters but couldn't unload the trash because Boston Mountain Solid Waste District was closed due to road conditions.

"There will be a line waiting when they reopen," Hutchens said. "Next week will all be catch up."

Prairie Grove's city offices were closed only Tuesday of last week, and phone calls were forwarded to the officer manager that day so she was able to still take calls and answer questions, according to Wiley.

Farmington and Lincoln city offices also closed some during the week. Farmington was closed Monday-Wednesday and Lincoln closed Monday and Tuesday.

Trash service in all three communities was delayed most of the week because of the slick road conditions.

Local police departments reported little, if any, accidents from the winter storm.

Lincoln Police Chief Kenneth Albright said there were a couple stallouts but "knock on wood," not anything else.

Farmington had a few minor accidents but fortunately, most people stayed off the roads, said Administrative Sgt. Jimmy Brotherton.

Prairie Grove did not have any weather-related accidents, according to a spokeswoman.



