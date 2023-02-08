Police report

FARMINGTON

Delana Harmon, 53, of White Hall, was cited Jan. 26 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Angel Chavez, 18, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 29 in connection with domestic battery, third degree.

Gary Davis, 62, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Susan Huggins, 62, of Elkins, was cited Jan. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brandon Thomas, 36, of San Gabriel, Calif., was cited Jan. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tracy Ellison, 54, of Elkins, was cited Jan. 28 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Steven Campbell, 34, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 29 in connection with domestic battery, third degree.

Dulce Vences, 21, of North Little Rock, was arrested Jan. 29 in connection with DWI.

Tyler Bradley, 26, of Farmington, Jan. 30 was cited on a warrant for failure to appear.

Gregory Bumstead, 35, of Elkins, was cited Feb. 2 on a warrant for contempt of court.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Bradley Jones, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested Jan. 27 in connection with DWI, driving on suspended license, speeding, open container.

A 16-year-old boy of Lincoln was cited Jan. 29 in connection with DWI, speeding more than 15 mph over the speed limit, violation of driver's license restrictions.

Justin Gaither, 34, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brandon Thomas, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Steven Tinsley, 39, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.