Rep. Fite honors Morrow couple with resolution

LITTLE ROCK -- State Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, on Jan. 26, honored Damon and Margaret Reed, with House Resolution No. 1005, on the floor of the state House of Representatives.

Fite, who is still the state representative for a portion of southwest Washington County, after the decennial reapportionment moved her legislative district back to Crawford County, filed HR 1005. She is now the state representative for District 24 in Northwest Arkansas. Her previous legislative district was District 80, which included the cities of Prairie Grove, Lincoln and all of western Washington County property to the Benton County line.

HR 1005 flew through the House with unanimous voice vote and is now an official House Resolution of the 94th General Assembly.

The two-page resolution noted the couple was selected by the Preserve Arkansas group for their dedication and preservation efforts for saving the 1828 log cabin and preserving the five-acre Morrow homestead at 16995 Hale Mountain Road in Morrow.

The bill details the couple's preservation efforts on the four-room log cabin, referred to as a double pen home design of the era, the farmsteads, outhouse, watering trough and the Morrow family cemetery that contains burials of the pioneering founders of the Morrow community, the Rev. George Morrow, his wife, Elizabeth, and other family members.

The property is on both the National Register of Historic Places and the Arkansas Register of Historic Places.

After purchasing the property in 2013, the couple embarked on an 18-month restoration of the cabin, without the aid of federal, state or local funding.

A copy of the House Resolution honoring their work will be forwarded to the couple by the Chief Clerk of the state House of Representatives.

On Jan. 27, the Reeds were honored by Preserve Arkansas during its annual awards dinner at the StateHouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Vanessa McKuin, director of Historic Cane Hill, nominated the Reeds for their work. Also on hand for the dinner was Angie Albirght, director of Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, and state Rep. Fite, who was in Little Rock for the 94th General Assembly.