Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Jan. 23

Harps - Food Store

319 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Three cans of food that were dented on the edge/seam were on the shelf for sale. Two packages of anti-itch cream had an expiration date of 01/2022.

Kum & Go

90 E. Main St., Farmington.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. One can of soup was dented on the edge. One package of Motrin was dated 11/2022, and one package of Preparation H was dated 08/2022. There is a dark buildup on the frame portion of the chef drawer cold-hold unit.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Harps - Deli/Bakery, 319 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

-- Special To NWA Democrat-Gazette