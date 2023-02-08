WCEL obituaries for Feb. 8, 2023

Joyce Ann Beck (Keirn)

Joyce Ann Beck (Keirn), age 77, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Strickler, Arkansas. She was born May 15, 1945, in Big Flat, Arkansas, the daughter of Willard R. and Alcie A (Reece) Keirn.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Her family was important to her. She loved being a grandmother, she cared for the homeless, loved the country life and was a hard worker. She enjoyed vacations, shopping, doing things with her family and kids, especially going to amusement parks. She also liked to eat out, attend functions at school and church, dancing and music. Holidays, parades and rodeos were some of her favorites and she was always there to show support.

Survivors include loving companion Manuel Gonzeles; two sons, Leroy Heiden and his wife Lisa, and Curtis Heiden; one daughter, Cyndi Greenlee and husband Andy; one brother, Dewayne Keirn and his wife Rosa; nine grandchildren, Ashley Howell, Shelby and Dalton Hiatt, Molly and Cody Gerock, Trey and Taylor Burnett, Linda Greenlee, Amy and Will Smith, Anthony Greenlee, Heather and Katie Heiden; one God-grandchild, Alex; nine great grandchildren, KJ, Zane, Addison, Wesley, Emmy, Knox, Kingsley, Oakley, and Katie; two God-grandchildren, Everly and Tru; two nephews, Willard and his wife Aixa and Alex, one niece, June Mount and her husband Ed;

Funeral service was held February 6, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Graveside services followed at Big Flat Cemetery in Big Flat, Arkansas.

Terry Dale Byrd

Terry Dale Byrd, 67, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born December 2, 1955, in Prairie Grove, Ark., to Harold and Connie (Mayes) Byrd.

He was a truck driver and former bull rider and stock car racer.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; his father, Harold Byrd of Fayetteville, Ark.; one son, Brian Byrd and wife Heather of Spokane, Wa.; two daughters, Jordan Smith and husband Reb of Fayetteville, Ark., Brandee Robinson and husband Michael of Kingston, Ark.; three stepdaughters, Stephanie Cacchione of Farmington, Ark., Charisa Bonner and husband Anthony of Prairie Grove, Ark., Courtney King and husband Doug of Hindsville, Ark.; two brothers, Tim Byrd and wife Cathy of Farmington, Ark., Tony Byrd and wife Debra of Fayetteville, Ark.; and nine grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held February 3, 2023, in the Chapel of Christian Life Cathedral in Fayetteville.

Ricky Dwayne Easter

Ricky Dwayne Easter, age 34, a resident of Westville, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Westville, Oklahoma. He was born January 19, 1989, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Bobby Wayne and Jodie Michelle (Shea) Easter.

He was preceded in death by one nephew, Zachery Koonz.

Survivors include his wife, Macey Easter; four children, Zachary Kai Easter, Blake Owen Easter, Ricky Dwayne Easter Jr., and Madelynn Brooke Easter; his parents, Bobby and Jodie Easter; one brother, David Wayne Easter; three sisters, Jodie Michelle Koonz and her husband Ricky, Bobbie Jo Lovett and her husband Jimmy, and Jamie Dawn Reed and her husband Cole; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Pauline Garrett

Pauline Garrett, age 98, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born August 1, 1924, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the daughter of Floyd and Nettie (Hayes) Hill.

She married the love of her life, Jame "Hank" Garrett, on August 14, 1943, while he was on leave from the Navy.

After WWII, they moved to Illinois and remained until Hank retired from Clark Oil and Pauline retired from Roxana School System. They enjoyed farm life and 77 years of marriage until Hank's passing in 2020. Pauline's passions were her love for her pets, landscaping and flowers.

Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne Osterbur and her husband Stan of Edwardsville, Illinois; her son, Danny Garrett of Little Rock, Arkansas; one grandson, Michael and his wife Shelby of Little Rock, Arkansas; and one great-granddaughter, Sophia, also of Little Rock

Funeral service was held February 2, 2023, at Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Laverne J. Sargent

Laverne J. Sargent, 94, a resident of Prairie Grove moved into her heavenly home on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Fayetteville. She was born February 7, 1928, in Ada, Oklahoma, the daughter of Sydney J. and Hattie Mae (McCracken) Jetton.

Laverne has been a Christian for more than 70 years. She prayed and read her Bible daily. She loved to talk about God's goodness and many blessings and was a member of the New Sulphur Free Will Baptist Church for 70 years, where she worked as secretary for 20 years. She and Hank worked on the farm for 64 years. They were married until he passed away in 2014. She worked as secretary for 10 years at WRMC when they first opened and then for Dr. Murry and Wood Clinic until she retired back to real life on the farm with the love of her life. She liked to read, crochet, and spend time with the grandchildren. She and Hank spent a lot of time traveling the country with close friends. If you want to see Hank and Laverne again you must ask Jesus into your heart and live a Godly life as they did.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claude H. Sargent (Hank); seven sisters and six brothers; many nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her son, Jerry Sargent; two grandsons, Justin (Samantha) Sargent and Bradley (Kasie) Sargent; great grandchildren; Carri Ann, Sarah Kate, Emily, Brooks, Namiah and Journey; many nieces and nephews that love her very much.

Funeral service was held February 7, 2023, at New Sulphur Freewill Baptist Church in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Fall Creek Cemetery, Strickler, Arkansas.

