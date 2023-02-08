What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Arkansas Winds Band Concert

Arkansas Winds Community Band will present "A Musical Mosaic" concert at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at Farmington High School's Performing Arts Center on state Highway 170.

Kindergarten registration, screening

Registration for kindergarten at Folsom and Williams elementary schools opens online, www.farmcards.org (menu, parents, kindergarten registration) on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The schools will have kindergarten screening on March 30 at two different times, from 8:15-10 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m. Parents should bring their child in for a 15-minute screening time and a school tour.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Spring Storytime

Prairie Grove Public Library will have its spring storytime, 10 a.m., Wednesdays, through April 16. Storytime is best for babies, toddlers and pre-kindergarten children.