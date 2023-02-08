Working the brain and body to age well

FARMINGTON -- Research shows movement and strength training is especially important for health as people grow older. Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center is trying to do its part to help senior adults meet those goals.

Registered nurse Lisa Bell of Farmington, who is a holistic nurse coach, is teaching a line dance class on Tuesday mornings and a strength and stretching class on Friday mornings at the senior center. The classes have a suggested donation of $2 and are open to senior adults, 60 and older, but also to others who may be interested in the workouts.

Bell's mission is to help people age well with nutrition and exercise. She worked as a nurse in an intensive care unit for about five years, and based on what she witnessed there, Bell said she believed she needed to tell everyone "to stay out of the ICU."

Bell said she shifted her focus and continued her education and training to help people age better and live better longer.

Bell has the same mission for those at the senior center.

"The Farmington Senior Center is a wellness center that no one knows about," she said. "They have equipment here and it is a wonderful place for senior adults. We're bringing life and hope to a segment of the population that has been forgotten."

Lela Hampton, center director, tears up when talking about Bell and her classes.

"I love her so much," Hampton said. "She really knows what she's doing. We're very proud to have her."

Both Bell and Hampton describe it as ordained by God that Bell is in her position at the senior center.

Hampton said she was looking at videos on Facebook on how to do drumming because the center had lost its exercise instructor, and then Bell walked through the door.

On her end, Bell said she had a dream she was teaching a line dancing class at the senior center. Finally, she decided to drop by to introduce herself and find out more about the center.

Bell said she told Hampton about her dream and Hampton grabbed her arm and showed her the center's calendar. One activity on the calendar was line dancing but Hampton did not have an instructor for it and had been looking for someone for six months.

"It was kinda a God thing," Bell said.

Hampton says, "It was just one of those acts of Jesus, as far as I'm concerned."

Bell noted that Hampton's vision is that the senior center is more of a wellness center.

"I've studied wellness and am a strong believer that education is the key. I want this to be a vibrant place for people to learn and grow," Bell said.

Bell started her classes in May 2022 and Hampton has seen a change in her senior adults.

"My seniors need to move. It's a very important thing. If they stay moving, whether it's a little or lot, it keeps the blood flow going. It's so important to their health," Hampton said. "They have gone from 'I cannot get off the chair' to we're lifting weights. It's amazing how skilled Lisa is in instructing people and leading them."

The two classes help senior adults in different ways, Bell said.

Line dancing to music helps with neuroplasticity, which is like doing an aerobic crossword puzzle, Bell said. It works the heart, lungs, brain and moving muscles.

Bell sends out encouraging text messages to all the participants and notes line dancing is "fun with a purpose."

The strength and stretch class focuses on strength, balance and flexibility. Participants use weights for some of the exercises. Some are done while standing, others while sitting. All of it is to music.

"The majority of people who must be admitted for age-related care do so because of a lack of lower body strength," Bell said.

Her students recommend the classes for senior adults.

Linda Kelley of Prairie Grove said she enjoys both classes.

"I'm just trying to be healthier and not so dependent in old age," Kelley said. "I like the interaction and feel like I'm doing something to help myself."

Another participant, Marianne Greer of Farmington, said she comes to the classes for the exercise and also to be with friends. She's participated in a similar program called Silver Sneakers.

"I'm not as agile as I used to be," Greer said. "I used to be very active and I quit. I was in two car wrecks and sat for five years. I wanted to get back in it."

Hattie Williams of Farmington adds, "I get more exercise doing this than sitting home and not doing anything."

Bell has a website for her line dance program. For more information, go to www.lunchlinedance.com.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Lisa Bell leads line dancing at Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. After working as an intensive care unit nurse, Bell shifted her focus to helping people age better and live better longer.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Toni Brown of Farmington is one of about 12-15 regular participants in exercise classes at Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center. Line dancing is held Tuesday mornings and strength and stretching classes are held Friday mornings.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Julie Pruitt, left, and Janece Buck, both of Fayetteville, participate in the strength and stretching class at Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center. The class has exercises both for standing and sitting and also uses weights at times.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Marianne Choy uses weights during the strength and stretching class Friday at Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center. Choy is a regular participant in the classes.

