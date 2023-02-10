Former editor passes away

Julie Martin Videtto, a former editor of the Lincoln Leader, Prairie Grove Enterprise and Westville, Okla., Reporter passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas.

Videtto, 73, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, was born August 3, 1949, in Fort Monroe, Virginia, the daughter of Wendall Holmes and Lois Jean (Ringler) Martin.

Videtto received multiple journalism awards during her newspaper career, including Best Editor, Best Graphic Artis and a first place award for best front page design. She worked as an editor, reporter, photographer and page designer during her years with the weekly community papers. She was active in many civic functions, serving on the Board of Directors for the Arkansas Country Doctors Museum, founding member of the Arkansas Apple Festival and as a Lincoln City Council member.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Al Videtto; two sons, Steve Zega (Ann) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Joel Fineberg (Karen) of Cincinnati, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Haley Zega, Aiden Fineberg, and Zoey Fineberg.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a reception to immediately follow the service.

