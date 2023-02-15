Arvest announces Hapeman hire

FAYETTEVILLE – The Arvest Opportunity Fund is pleased to announce it has hired Joy Hapeman as its senior manager of lending programs.

The Arvest Opportunity Fund is a wholly owned non-bank subsidiary of Arvest Bank that provides loans and lines of credit to small businesses that fall just below bank loan policy requirements. As part of the Arvest Opportunity Fund program, loan recipients agree to receive financial education coaching for 12 months after funding.

Hapeman has 25 years of industry experience and most recently served as regional consumer loan sales manager for Arvest Bank in Fayetteville and Siloam Springs. In her new role, Hapeman will be based in Fayetteville and ensure appropriate training and provide support and guidance to Arvest associates involved with Arvest Opportunity Fund lending customers and products.

Hapeman holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Tampa and is a board member for SOURCES for Community Independent Living Services and Arkansas Hands and Voices, among other civic activities.