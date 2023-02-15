Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Religion Special Sections Distribution Locations Contact Photos Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Best Times In High School

by By Brianna Avellaneda, Lincoln FFA | Today at 4:00 a.m.

I joined FFA because I knew what this program could do for me.

I saw my older sister, a Lincoln FFA alumni, transform from a smart and timid girl to a smart and outspoken person after her time in the Lincoln FFA Chapter. I saw the wonders it did for her public speaking skills, and so I joined FFA my freshman year and haven't looked back since. The FFA not only helped me further my skills in public speaking but it taught me great leadership skills: how to take initiative and how to work hard.

While participating in events, such as floriculture and food science, I learned what success and failure felt like but, more importantly, I learned how to appreciate the journeys that got me there. The trips we took to competitions are some of the best memories I think I'll ever have of high school. While traveling all around the state, and sometimes farther, I was able to go to new places and experience the importance of community and friendship. Although we didn't come back from every trip with a win, we always, no matter what, came back with a bus full of unforgettable memories.

Print Headline: Best Times In High School

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT