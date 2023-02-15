Best Times In High School

I joined FFA because I knew what this program could do for me.

I saw my older sister, a Lincoln FFA alumni, transform from a smart and timid girl to a smart and outspoken person after her time in the Lincoln FFA Chapter. I saw the wonders it did for her public speaking skills, and so I joined FFA my freshman year and haven't looked back since. The FFA not only helped me further my skills in public speaking but it taught me great leadership skills: how to take initiative and how to work hard.

While participating in events, such as floriculture and food science, I learned what success and failure felt like but, more importantly, I learned how to appreciate the journeys that got me there. The trips we took to competitions are some of the best memories I think I'll ever have of high school. While traveling all around the state, and sometimes farther, I was able to go to new places and experience the importance of community and friendship. Although we didn't come back from every trip with a win, we always, no matter what, came back with a bus full of unforgettable memories.