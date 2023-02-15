COLUMN: Knitting, storytime, reading at Lincoln Library

Hello from the ladies at The Lincoln Public Library! Hope everyone is still staying warm; winter is not over yet but spring is just around the corner.

Our Knitting Club ladies made me promise to write an article and be sure to invite everyone who wants to learn to knit to be sure and come to the club. They meet here at the library on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. It is free and everyone is welcome to attend, even if you already know how! You can still come by and visit for a while. They meet in the big conference room, just ask at the front desk if you need help. The time is 1 p.m. and the ladies usually stay till about 3.

Story Time has started again if you want to bring your children or grandchildren. We start at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and run for about an hour. Ms. Leandra reads a few stories and helps the children with a craft. Certainly a good time for all.

At some point I will be getting new books and the latest dvds for you to enjoy. I will be sure to let you know when as soon as I know.

If you haven't seen our new mural, please come by and see it. We are so proud of it. It is right behind the desk where the ladies sit. You might know some of the characters that are painted into it!

I saw a funny on Facebook that I have to share.....the caption read, "Buy your sweetheart something expensive!" and the guy is holding out a dozen eggs to his gal! I had to laugh!

Have a wonderful week, come by and check us out.

Happy Valentine's Day!

Dianna Payne is library director at Lincoln Public Library. Opinions expressed are those of the author.