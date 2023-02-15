Column: Remembering Julie Videtto

LINCOLN -- With profound appreciation for her contributions to local journalism and a touch of sadness, the Enterprise-Leader staff notes the passing of Julie Videtto, 73, of Lincoln, last Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Julie was a former editor for the Lincoln Leader and Prairie Grove Enterprise, two of the three publications which including the Farmington Post were rolled into one and became the Washington County Enterprise-Leader. She also served in the same capacity for the neighboring Westville Reporter across the state line in Oklahoma.

When I first came to the Enterprise-Leader in the late summer of 2011, Julie served as page designer, responsible for laying out the content of news and photos throughout the A section for each issue. Pat Harris, the late managing editor for the Enterprise-Leader, worked virtually hand-in-hand with Julie only a phone call away, working out of her home in Lincoln to produce each issue.

Because of Julie's extensive background in journalism, for which she received multiple awards including Best Editor and Best Graphic Artist among a catalog of honors, things that could throw a wrinkle into the production schedule, such as breaking news stories or elections, could be smoothly integrated into the weekly edition -- sometimes at the 11th hour.

Julie was a consummate professional. She knew the business and there never was the slightest hint of micro-management by a page designer, who once managed the very pages she was now laying out. Pat frequently tapped into Julie's expertise and incorporated her suggestions into the page design and news content.

As a bonus, Julie remained a news contributor.

One of her last articles, "Sheriff Addresses Chamber," published on March 23, 2011, summarized the career of former Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, then serving his fourth term. Helder spoke at the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce annual membership banquet at the community building on the Lincoln square.

Had her health not declined, Julies might have worked to preserve that historic structure.

Helder moved to West Fork from Los Angeles, Calif., in 1971. Julie highlighted Helder's statement that he loved living in Washington County, referring to an outpouring of volunteer help that went to the victims of the Cincinnati tornado in early 2011, as an example of rural spirit.

"This is rural Arkansas where people come together," Helder said, then addressing those present, he added, "I saw a lot of you out there."

Then, in a gesture of governmental transparency Julie surely knew not every elected official would offer, Julie reported that Helder invited chamber members to "make a point to stop by the sheriff 's office" and said he would personally give them a guided tour.

Julie devoted herself to enhancing the community she lived and worked in, involving herself in various civic functions such as serving on the Board of Directors for the Arkansas Country Doctors Museum and Lincoln City Council.

According to her obituary, Julie was among the founding members of the Arkansas Apple Festival. No doubt the cancellation of that event for 2023 would have disappointed her.

Another article written by Julie appearing in the February 10, 2010, issue quoted Earl Hunton, who was then president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, speaking in anticipation of the planned four-lane bypass around Prairie Grove on U.S. 62 that he thought would generate a positive impact on Lincoln.

Julie cited Hunton's projection that perception of Lincoln could come across "as a great location to place a business because it offers a small town atmosphere while allowing ease of access to the larger cities."

Hunton said the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce had the potential to double in size by the year 2020, and the biggest challenge for any future chamber president will be "how do we attract business to Lincoln?"

According to Hunton, the key to opening a business in Lincoln is simple: Residents want fast, friendly service. "Being a small town, we want you to get to know your customers," he said. "If you treat them right, they will give you their loyalty."

In one of my last interactions with Julie, I encountered her and her husband Al at Prairie Grove's Aquatic Park in the summer of 2016. At the time I wasn't working for the Enterprise-Leader and was doing temporary work collecting signatures for a ballot initiative. I had taken the bus to Prairie Grove when the Ozark Regional Transport still maintained a route that connected Fayetteville to Lincoln. One day a downpour complete with hail hit, emptying the pool. Because I was without wheels the only place I could take refuge was in the visitors' dugout at the adjacent baseball field.

By the time I reached the dugout I was drenched but at least I managed to keep the signatures dry by turning the clipboard upside down. When the storm passed over, the pool reopened and I went back to work. Such were the challenges.

One day while working the pool, somebody called the cops, apparently objecting to the collection of signatures.

Julie and Al witnessed the interaction with the Prairie Grove police and were a little bit miffed that the police had been called because in their eyes, "You're exercising your Constitutional rights."

That's how I choose to remember Julie Videtto, as a colleague and friend, champion of "Freedom of the Press," tireless advocate for the underdog with sincere connection to Lincoln and one who understood the value of local journalism.

Mark Humphrey is a writer for the Washington County Enterprise-Leader. The opinions expressed are the author's own.