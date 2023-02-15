Submitted photo Chloe Mabry with Farmington FFA received her State FFA Degree in April 2022 at the state convention. Students must complete classwork, community service, SAE time and leadership to earn their degree.

Farmington FFA member Chloe Mabry, a senior at Farmington High School, exhibited the Grand Champion Market Hog at the Arkansas State Fair this past October.

Brihnlee Hunt, a junior with Farmington FFA, exhibited the Reserve Champion Arkansas Bred Ewe that went on to be fourth overall in the show at the Arkansas Youth Expo. Brihnlee's lamb was bred by Harlow Club Lambs in Prairie Grove.

Jason Calhoun with Farmington FFA received his State FFA Degree in April 2022 at the state convention. Students must complete classwork, community service, SAE time and leadership to earn their degree.

Justin Calhoun with Farmington FFA received his State FFA Degree in April 2022 at the state convention. Students must complete classwork, community service, SAE time and leadership to earn their degree.

Megan Parrish with Farmington FFA received her State FFA Degree in April 2022 at the state convention. Students must complete classwork, community service, SAE time and leadership to earn their degree.

Arkansas FFA State Champion Dairy Cattle Judging Team from Farmington FFA. Members include Kalliegh Shreve, Jason Calhoon, Justin Calhoon and Sawyer Hill.

Arkansas FFA State Champion Livestock Judging Team from Farmington FFA. Members include Wyatt Hunt, Chloe Mabry, Shelby Earnheart and Austin Rogers.

Macy Woodward, Shelby Earnheart, Chloie Thoma and, Addison Alford, members of Farmington FFA, competed in the Razorback Subarea Leadership Competition in December. Students worked on speeches and communication skills to prepare them for the 21st century.

