FFA for Generations

Six generations ago, our family farm was established in 1934. My great-grandfather was a part of Future Farmers of America starting around 1940. That tradition continued with my grandfather and, when it was my turn, I could not wait to join. This tradition will also continue with my younger brother and will hopefully continue with our future generations.

However I did not join FFA just because of family traditions. I joined FFA to be a part of America's dream, to keep family farms alive. I joined FFA to help me in my secondary education as I plan to pursue an agriculture degree.

FFA has taught me leadership skills, speaking skills, how to be a teammate and how to help others. I have gained confidence in speaking to others through speaking competitions and horse judging.

Through FFA, I have had the opportunity to show livestock at the local, state and national level. I am also a part of our chapter's Horse Judging Team that has led us to several competitions across Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma. Attending livestock shows and horse judging competitions, I have met numerous FFA members across the state and nation and formed many new friendships. I have earned my Greenhand Degree and my Chapter Degree. I am working toward my State Degree before I graduate. My goal is to obtain my American FFA Degree. My other goal is to become an officer within the chapter and to attend the National Convention.

Some of my favorite memories and FFA trips are attending Camp Couchdale and going on our horse judging trips. What I enjoy most is making new friends.

When people ask me why I joined FFA I tell them it is a great way to gain leadership skills, make new friends and make memories that will last a lifetime. You too can do the same if you join your local FFA chapter.