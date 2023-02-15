From the farm to FFA

My name is Lily Davis. I am the secretary of the Prairie Grove FFA Chapter. Our chapter means so much to me and I've gotten many opportunities and experiences through our chapter. I've learned many lifelong skills, such as hard work and dedication.

We get to attend summer camp (ALC) every year. It's a leadership building camp at Camp Couchdale in Hot Springs. I've gone through many training conferences to build my communication, problem solvinglieli and teamwork skills. I have made lifelong friendships and connections with people around the state.

Our FFA has many opportunities for community service and helping others within our city. Although the career skills and opportunities mean so much to me, I have other opportunities to educate and talk about where people get their food from. I live on a dairy farm right outside of Prairie Grove. It is important to me for others to learn about agriculture because my family is so immersed in it. Living on the farm has helped with my hard work and dedication but I don't think I could make it where I am today without being a member in my FFA chapter. I've learned so much that helps with my life as a whole being in FFA and I love to teach others and let others get to experience what I have.