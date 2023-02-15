January Folsom Awards

Submitted photo The following students at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington received Academic Achievement awards for January: (front, left) Adeline Phillips ,Kelsey Frsiby, Derrick Reed, Hunter Reed, Jolie Kinzler, JJ Brotherton; (middle, left) LillyAnn Giles, Kenlie Allen, Ellie Phillips, Gauge Perkins, Lushen Fraley, Ariana Sanchez; (back, left) Skyler Still, Tristan Laney, Jamie Gibson, Austen Drake, Staton Henderson.

Submitted photo The following students at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington received Student of the Month awards for January: (front, left) Reagan Grumieaux, Lela Davis, Zoey Heffner, Kelsi McCumber, Priscilla Pianalto, Izzy Sosa; (middle, left) Kaedan Sellers, Everly Johnson, Dessa Hillyer, Lucy Francis, Callen Seibert, Rudy Houser; (back, left) Maddux Thompson, Trey Shawn Jenkins, Kashton Goodman, Nilayah Sims, Henry Lewis.

