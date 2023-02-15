Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Religion Special Sections Distribution Locations Contact Photos Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

January Folsom Awards

Today at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo The following students at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington received Academic Achievement awards for January: (front, left) Adeline Phillips ,Kelsey Frsiby, Derrick Reed, Hunter Reed, Jolie Kinzler, JJ Brotherton; (middle, left) LillyAnn Giles, Kenlie Allen, Ellie Phillips, Gauge Perkins, Lushen Fraley, Ariana Sanchez; (back, left) Skyler Still, Tristan Laney, Jamie Gibson, Austen Drake, Staton Henderson.

Submitted photo The following students at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington received Academic Achievement awards for January: (front, left) Adeline Phillips ,Kelsey Frsiby, Derrick Reed, Hunter Reed, Jolie Kinzler, JJ Brotherton; (middle, left) LillyAnn Giles, Kenlie Allen, Ellie Phillips, Gauge Perkins, Lushen Fraley, Ariana Sanchez; (back, left) Skyler Still, Tristan Laney, Jamie Gibson, Austen Drake, Staton Henderson.

Submitted photo The following students at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington received Academic Achievement awards for January: (front, left) Adeline Phillips ,Kelsey Frsiby, Derrick Reed, Hunter Reed, Jolie Kinzler, JJ Brotherton; (middle, left) LillyAnn Giles, Kenlie Allen, Ellie Phillips, Gauge Perkins, Lushen Fraley, Ariana Sanchez; (back, left) Skyler Still, Tristan Laney, Jamie Gibson, Austen Drake, Staton Henderson.

Submitted photo The following students at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington received Academic Achievement awards for January: (front, left) Adeline Phillips ,Kelsey Frsiby, Derrick Reed, Hunter Reed, Jolie Kinzler, JJ Brotherton; (middle, left) LillyAnn Giles, Kenlie Allen, Ellie Phillips, Gauge Perkins, Lushen Fraley, Ariana Sanchez; (back, left) Skyler Still, Tristan Laney, Jamie Gibson, Austen Drake, Staton Henderson.

Submitted photo The following students at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington received Student of the Month awards for January: (front, left) Reagan Grumieaux, Lela Davis, Zoey Heffner, Kelsi McCumber, Priscilla Pianalto, Izzy Sosa; (middle, left) Kaedan Sellers, Everly Johnson, Dessa Hillyer, Lucy Francis, Callen Seibert, Rudy Houser; (back, left) Maddux Thompson, Trey Shawn Jenkins, Kashton Goodman, Nilayah Sims, Henry Lewis.

Submitted photo The following students at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington received Student of the Month awards for January: (front, left) Reagan Grumieaux, Lela Davis, Zoey Heffner, Kelsi McCumber, Priscilla Pianalto, Izzy Sosa; (middle, left) Kaedan Sellers, Everly Johnson, Dessa Hillyer, Lucy Francis, Callen Seibert, Rudy Houser; (back, left) Maddux Thompson, Trey Shawn Jenkins, Kashton Goodman, Nilayah Sims, Henry Lewis.

Submitted photo The following students at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington received Student of the Month awards for January: (front, left) Reagan Grumieaux, Lela Davis, Zoey Heffner, Kelsi McCumber, Priscilla Pianalto, Izzy Sosa; (middle, left) Kaedan Sellers, Everly Johnson, Dessa Hillyer, Lucy Francis, Callen Seibert, Rudy Houser; (back, left) Maddux Thompson, Trey Shawn Jenkins, Kashton Goodman, Nilayah Sims, Henry Lewis.

photo Submitted photo The following students at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington received Student of the Month awards for January: (front, left) Reagan Grumieaux, Lela Davis, Zoey Heffner, Kelsi McCumber, Priscilla Pianalto, Izzy Sosa; (middle, left) Kaedan Sellers, Everly Johnson, Dessa Hillyer, Lucy Francis, Callen Seibert, Rudy Houser; (back, left) Maddux Thompson, Trey Shawn Jenkins, Kashton Goodman, Nilayah Sims, Henry Lewis.

Print Headline: January Folsom Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT