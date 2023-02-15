Lady Tiger backspins for big win





PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove began and ended its important 4A-1 Conference girls basketball 45-42 win over Gentry with reverse layups on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Freshman Hope Kidd's reverse lay-up with 2.7 seconds gave Prairie Grove a 43-42 lead, and the Lady Tigers beat Gentry, 45-42, in a major 4A-1 Conference girls basketball upset that showcased six lead changes in the fourth quarter.

Kidd inbounded underneath her own basket and found senior Ella Faulk, who flicked the ball back to Kidd as three defenders converged upon her. Before the Lady Pioneers could catch their bearings, Kidd put a backspin on the ball as it kissed off the backboard.

"I don't know if it's exactly how we drew it up, but I need to draw it up next time that way, but I'll take it, shoot yeah," said Prairie Grove coach Scott Reed. "I was extremely proud of the girls. Their effort and intensity tonight was second to none."

Without Top Scorer

Kidd finished with 13 points to lead Prairie Grove (16-7, 8-5), while Faulk and Kenleigh Elder chipped in 10 apiece. The Lady Tigers played without leading scorer Lexi Henry, who was out sick.

Faulk celebrated Henry's 37-point outburst at Berryville, which hosts the District 4A-1 tournament this week.

"I was really happy for her. She needed that. She deserved that and she did it with all the confidence in the world," Faulk said.

Winning over No. 2 seed Gentry without their leading scorer boosted the Lady Tigers' esteem as they prepared for the district tournament.

"If that doesn't build their confidence I don't know what will. They played tremendous," Reed said. "It's nice to see that, it's nice to see that their hard work comes with the victory tonight even though we're a little short-handed without Lexi."

Consistent Scoring

"We had different girls that were coming up who were hitting shots throughout the game, all four quarters, and moving the ball and I just think they're finally getting a little feel of what's spacing is and make the easy pass and quick ball movement and started to learn where their teammates are," Reed said.

Faulk began the contest by driving left to right across the baseline and scoring with a reverse layup to give Prairie Grove an early 2-0 lead.

Kidd's clutch basket featured the last lead change in a quarter that started off with a lead change when Shelby Still, coming off an 11-point third quarter, threw up a shot that bounced in, giving Gentry its first lead since late in the second quarter. Still finished with 17 to lead Gentry.

The Lady Pioneers had a chance to extend their lead but Alyssa McCarty, who scored 10 points, was stripped of the ball driving the lane.

Camryn Cash hit runner on the baseline as the lead switched back to Prairie Grove, 37-36, with 5:25 to go.

McCarty's bucket in the paint changed the lead in Gentry's favor nearly two minutes later. She added two free throws as Gentry built a 3-point lead of 40-37.

Kidd's putback sliced it to 40-39. She was fouled but missed the free throw that could have tied it. Prairie Grove missed a shot in the paint on its next possession. A fight for the rebound ensued with the alternate possession belonging to the Lady Tigers.

Time Out Expended

Elder came through with a big basket by crashing the offensive glass and scoring to push Prairie Grove ahead 41-40.

With the clock down to 25.7 seconds, McCarty drove the lane and put up a left-handed shot that didn't go but a late whistle that Prairie Grove fans protested sent her to the foul line. She made both, changing the lead one more time in Gentry's favor at 42-41. Gentry coach Toby Tevenbaugh then expended his last time-out.

Gentry had fouls to give and the Lady Pioneers tried to run out the clock by fouling. Faulk was fouled before she could get off a shot and Prairie Grove in-bounded underneath its own basket with 5.7 seconds to play. Brynn Cordeiro was called for another foul before the clock started and Kidd took the ball out again.

This time she found Faulk on the low left block, stepped inbounds, took the return pass from Faulk and laid the ball in over her shoulder. Reed celebrated the cool demeanor of Kidd, who earned her first start with Henry out of the lineup.

"There's a lot of freshmen that don't want to come in and have anything to do with it, but she knew the situation and knew she had to get the ball up and hey it counted," Reed said. "They had fouls to give and that was their whole plan, luckily, we got it off in time."

Practicing Reverse Layups

Kidd recounted the play. She spent 10 minutes earlier that day practicing the backspin on making reverse layups.

"I was trying to figure out who to throw it to at first, then I saw Ella open at the basket. The Gentry girls went and double-teamed her and so then I just hopped under the basket and she tipped it over to me. I was just glad she saw me and I threw it up backwards. That was it," Kidd said. "It makes me feel really good. I'm just glad I practiced those [reverse layups] today. I practiced them for like 10 minutes."

Kidd's promotion to varsity isn't one of riding the bench. She gets out on the court with upper classmen and contributes.

"Oh it's an amazing opportunity, especially from Coach Reed. I was just glad that he could come in and he knew that I could do it and I'm just glad that he took the time to try to help me with all the plays and all of the offense and everything," Kidd said.

Reed also hailed the play of Faulk for the heads up play to get an assist on the winning basket.

"I'm telling you, she's a good senior leader for us. She started the game [on a roll]. She has six points there in the first quarter and then she gets her third foul. She gets two fouls, we get her back in, she gets her third foul in the second quarter so she had to sit," Reed said. "She just did a tremendous job. She's pretty low key and she keeps everybody else kind of low key from that aspect. Boy, I'm glad she's on our team."

Technical Foul Rule

The Gentry girls hurriedly inbounded the ball, trying to get a shot off, but their coach, Toby Tevenbaugh, called a time-out he didn't have in what appeared to be a desperate ploy to stop the clock.

The clock stopped at 2.7 seconds left but Gentry (19-8, 9-3) was assessed a technical foul by rule because it was out of time-outs. Prairie Grove's Camryn Cash swished both technical free throws to provide the final margin of 45-42. Possession reverted to the Lady Tigers on the technical foul and they inbounded to Faulk, who absorbed a hard foul, stopping the clock with five-tenths of a second showing.

Prairie Grove inbounded one more time and when the final horn sounded Reed could finally breathe in a sigh of relief.

"I'm gassed, I feel like I played a triple overtime game today," Reed said.

Reed's given Kidd significant minutes, inserting her into the rotation as a freshman and she's made plays.

"Like the rest of them she's got a place to go. We're not at the top of the mountain quite yet, but I hope that she gets a little confidence and continues getting a little more comfortable with what we're trying to do on both ends of the floor," Reed said.

Dogging McCarty

McCarty didn't find many driving lanes and the Lady Pioneers endured a 3:55 drought during the third quarter that allowed Prairie Grove to go on a 13-0 run. Kidd started the spree with a 3-pointer and added a 3-point play in between a pair of putbacks by Elder, the first of which followed an offensive rebound by Faulk.

"We had different kids step up on both ends of the floor. Camryn Cash just did a tremendous job on McCarty tonight," Reed said. "She did a tremendous job on her the first time we played them so hat's off to her. We did a very good job of not letting them have very many second shots. We made contact, we moved our feet, we kept that position."

Kidd found herself in the spotlight, but was quick to give her teammates credit for keeping the Lady Tigers poised where they were in position to win the game.

"I think Ava shot really well. It's awesome whenever she shoots and I think Ella had a lot of good looks, especially on the last play. I was really glad that she saw me. I think that Camryn really knows [how] to see the floor well and she's an awesome shooter. I also think that Kenleigh can shoot from mid-range anywhere [on the court] and she's an amazing passer," Kidd said.

Building Momentum

The Lady Tigers drew momentum from beating Gentry heading into the postseason.

"It makes us feel really good. I think we worked really well as a team today and we came together a lot and I think we'll do even better when Lexi comes back," Kidd said.

Faulk, too, likes what's happening on the court for the Lady Tigers.

Kidd threw her the ball to get it in play. Faulk was trying to get up a shot without getting fouled, but instead gave up the rock, sending it back to Kidd, who stepped in-bounds after making the pass. Kidd kissed the ball off-the-backboard with a reverse layup giving the Lady Tigers the go-ahead basket with seconds left.

"She threw it in and I saw three people come at me and I just saw her [open] down there at the basket so I knew that she had it and I just gave it to her," Faulk said.

Faulk fully expected Kidd to score as she watched the backspin guide the ball off the glass into the hoop.

"Oh yeah, I was confident. I was very, very happy. It was good," Faulk said.

Prairie Grove 45, Gentry 42

Gentry^8^9^17^8^--^42

Prairie Grove^8^11^16^10^--^45

Prairie Grove (16-7, 8-5): Hope Kidd 6 0-2 13, Ella Faulk 5 0-0 10, Kenleigh Elder 5 0-0 10, Ava Nall 2 0-0 6, Camryn Cash 2 2-2 6. Totals 20 3-4 45.

Gentry (20-8, 10-3): Shelby Still 7 0-0 17, Alyssa McCarty 2 6-6 10, Reese Hester 2 0-0 6, Emma Tevenbaugh 1 0-0 3, Destiny Reinhardt 1 0-0 3, Kaitlyn Caswell 1 0-0 2, Brynn Cordeiro 0 1-4 1. Totals 14 7-10 42.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 2 (Nall 2, Kidd). Gentry 7 (Still 3, Hester 2, Tevenbaugh, Reinhardt).



