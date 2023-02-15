Moore retires from Washington Water Authority

PRAIRIE GROVE -- After more than 20 years, Josh Moore has retired as general manager at Washington Water Authority in Prairie Grove.

In a recent interview, Moore said he "officially retired" from the position because it was time to do something else. Moore said he gave two weeks' notice on Jan. 20 and his last day was Feb. 3.

Moore said he enjoyed working with WWA because of the authority's employees, the board members and the county judges who have served during his time.

The authority over the years worked to bring water to places that did not have water service, Moore said.

"Being able to get water to people who didn't have safe, potable water was a big deal," Moore said. "Most take it (water) for granted. They didn't have any water. I enjoyed getting people some water and getting them a necessity they needed."

When Moore first started with WWA, the system had about 4,000 customers. Presently, he said, the authority has 7,700 customers with roughly 700-750 miles of water lines. The authority provides water to customers in Washington County, such as the Farmington area, west Fayetteville, Tontitown, Evansville, Hogeye and Strickler, as well as some customers in Benton, Crawford and Madison counties.

Moore said the general manager is responsible for the day to day operations of the water authority and a board of directors sets policy. The WWA falls under the Rural Development Authority and its board. Both boards fall under the Washington County judge.

Coming into office, Washington County Judge Patrick Deaton appointed all new members to serve on the WWA Board and the RDA Board. Deaton recently said that the terms for the previous members on both boards had expired.

He said the new board members will have staggered terms, from one to five years, so members' terms will expire at different times.

Deaton said a lot of individuals expressed an interest in the Washington Water Authority to him over the past year and a half.

"I collected names throughout that time, went back to them and reached out to them and asked if they were interested in serving on the board," Deaton said.

New members of the WWA Board of Directors, as appointed by Deaton, are Mick Wagner (appointed by Deaton to be chairman), David Bolinger, Bo Speed, Larry Delozier, Doug Chambers and Nathan Prince. A seventh position still has to be filled.

New members of the Rural Development Authority Board, as appointed by Deaton, are Mike Overton, Steve Gunderson, Jim Wilson, Jess Hawkins and Larry Walker.

According to the county website, the following is information about Washington Water Authority: WWA is a division of the Rural Development Authority of Washington County. Its purpose is to maintain and operate the Washington Water Authority in such a way as to provide a safe and adequate water supply to its clients as well as adhering to all state and federal rules and regulations. The Washington Water Authority shall work in conjunction with the Rural Development Authority of Washington County on projects to expand water service to the areas not currently with a public water supply. The WWA shall be responsible for projects to service existing and potentially new customers.

The purpose of the Rural Development Authority: The duties of the RDA are prescribed by the State of Arkansas to assist in obtaining grants for economic development in the rural areas. In Washington County, the RDA has focused on rural residents obtaining potable water.