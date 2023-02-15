Police Report

FARMINGTON

Joseph Lambert, 37, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Morgan Hewes, 25, of Huntsville, was cited Feb. 3 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Bradley Fritch, 30, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 6 in connection with terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, domestic battery (third).

Coley Taylor, 18, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 7 in connection with DWI.

Zachary Loving, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Hellyer, 28, of Pine Bluff, was arrested Feb. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kristin Fortner, 33, of Westville, Okla., was cited Feb. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Parker, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Albert Williamson, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Steven Tinsley, 39, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Harrison Riffel, 19, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 2 in connection with DUI, minor in possession of alcohol, speeding, refusal to submit to chemical test.

Marco Martinez, 19, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 2 in connection with minor in possession of alcohol.

Dane Ketzler, 34, of Prairie Grove, cited Feb. Feb. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Joe Oakley, 60, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Joseph Rustin, 41, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jose Morenoportillo, 24, of Springdale, was arrested Feb. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Maegan Parsley, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 5 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI, careless driving, open container.

A 15-year-old boy of Fort Smith was cited Feb. 6 with criminal mischief.

McKenzie Majors, 21, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Adam Garcia, 37, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cody Cone, 27, of Lincoln, was cited Feb. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 17-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited Feb. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

William Pitts, 25, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jonathan Pruitt, 41, of Judsonia, was cited Feb. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.