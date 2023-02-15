Submitted photo
Members of Prairie Grove FFA attended the winter leadership camp at Camp Couchdale: (front, left) Haily Riddle, Aubrey Wood, Chloe Hillian, Reany White, Rylie Bignor, Emma Kelly; (back, left) FFA sponsor Clint Hale, Conner Lantz, Jarret Bone, Brody Ruiz.
Prairie Grove FFA
Submitted photo Prairie Grove FFA members Abigail Dorey, left, Mackenzie Tibbit, Aubree Wood and Eli McFarland tour Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Submitted photo
Members of Prairie Grove FFA leave for one of their fun outings, a trip to Locomotion in Fayetteville to celebrate going back to school.
Submitted photo These Prairie Grove FFA members attended Summer Camp at Camp Couchdale during the summer of 2022: (front, left) Aubree Wood, Channing Ashworth, Abigail Dorey, Allissa Bodiford, Lily Davis, Rylie Bignor; (back, left) Jarret Bone, Brody Ruiz, Luke Peoples, Samuel Lunsford, FFA sponsor Clint Hale.
Sponsor Content