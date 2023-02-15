Reporting on PG FFA

My name is Brianna Buttry and I am the reporter for the Prairie Grove FFA.

In my last three years of FFA, I have got to experience so many amazing things. But the most notable is Arkansas Leadership Camp in Hot Springs. Camp Couchdale has been the most wonderful way to get me out of my comfort zone.

With the support of my amazing dad and my ag teachers, Mr. Hays and Mr. Hale, I have gotten to go to this camp for the past two years. Both times I have gone, I have learned so many new qualities in how to better myself as a leader.

One of my favorite memories is getting to go to the Boys and Girls Club with a group of other FFA students and getting to help this organization help make the kids there happy. We spent the whole morning playing games like kickball, baseball and dodgeball with the kids. And I got to make a connection with so many of the kids. I enjoyed getting to make the kids happy and I want to always make people happy.

One of the other most notable events that happened at Camp was called "Risking Boldly" as the state officers called it. This is an event where you conquer your fears and mine was the 10 foot wall that we had to climb.We all had to work together and trust each other to get each and every one of us over the wall. This was probably the most terrifying thing I have ever done. To start off with, I do not enjoy any kind of heights and why would I ever trust a person I barely know to throw me over the wall? But with the encouragement from the people around me I was able to get over my fear just enough to get to the top of the wall. And I will have to say I definitely risked boldly and I am so glad that I did because it's an experience that I will never forget. And this also helped me believe that if I could climb that 10 foot wall I could do anything else they threw at me.

We also did other activities that pushed me out of my comfort zone and I am so thankful that I got to do all of these things because if I hadn't done them then I probably never would have.