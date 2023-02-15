Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Eden Davis, front, Kate Hardin and Avery Dean, all third graders at Jerry "Pop" Williams Elementary School in Farmington, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, carry in canned goods for the food pantry at Farmington United Methodist Church. This is the second year the school has sponsored a "Soup-er Bowl" food drive in connection with the Super Bowl. In all, the school donated 3,570 cans to the pantry this year.

Print Headline: ‘Soup-er Bowl’ donations

