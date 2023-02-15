Manage Subscription
Sports Brief

by Mark Humphrey | Today at 4:00 a.m.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington will host its first-ever track and field meet dubbed the "Junior Cardinal Relays" at the track and field complex behind Cardinal Stadium on Tuesday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. Plans are in the works to host a varsity track and field meet next year. According to coach Payton Covington, winter weather put the practices behind a week. Still, this past week several athletes took opportunity to get in workouts in events such as sprints, hurdles, the high jump, throwing events and even pole vault while preparing for the upcoming State Indoor meet on Feb. 18.

