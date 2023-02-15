Supervised agricultural experience

One of my favorite things about FFA is having a SAE. SAE is short for supervised agriculture experience. I have a couple SAEs but my favorite one is definitely my show heifer. Libby is my Brown Swiss dairy heifer that I purchased as my first SAE. I got her when she was about 6 months old and have raised her to almost 2 years old now.

I traveled around the state of Arkansas, exhibiting her at the Washington County Fair, the Arkansas-Oklahoma Fair and the Arkansas State Fair where she won Grand Champion of her breed at each one.

She has probably been the best cow I've ever owned. I don't say this just because of all the success she has had at shows but because of her temperament and willingness to learn. She has truly been a blessing and without FFA I may never have experienced it. Get involved and try new things. It can be very rewarding!