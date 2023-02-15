WCEL Obituaries for Feb. 15, 2023

flag: Dahlinger, Baughman

Photo - Longwith

Charles Ray Baughman

Charles Ray Baughman, age 76, of Farmington, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Fayetteville. He was born October 26, 1946, in Louisville, Colo., to Mark and Zealous (Powell) Baughman.

He is a member of North Point Apostolic of Fayetteville. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Anna Snider, and his grandson, Zak Ellis.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lola Beneta Hall Baughman; two brothers, A. J. Baughman of Fayetteville and Frank Baughman of Norman, Okla.; one daughter, Cyndi Lee; three grandchildren, Erika Norman, Capa, and Mace.

Funeral service was held February 13, 2023, at North Point Apostolic of Fayetteville. Burial followed in the Fayetteville National Cemetery under the direction of Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville.

To place an online tribute, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

Raymond Eugene Clark

Raymond Eugene Clark, 70, Farmington, Ark., went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Ola Mae "Tiny" Clark; one sister, Wanda Elaine Clark; and grandson, Felix Bolser.

He is survived by his wife of the home, Cherilyn Marie Clark; two sons, Travis Clark and wife Molly of Fayetteville, and Justin Clark and wife Kristal of Prairie Grove; four bonus children, Michael Bolser and wife Angie of Springdale, Stephanie Grissom and husband Kevin of Prairie Grove, Raymond Dreves and wife Natasha of Elkins, and Darrian Conner and husband Isaac of Wesley; 13 grandchildren, Suannah, Breyden, Kody, Beau, K'Ola-Shae, Klayton, Jessica, Carson, Madison, Serenity, Riley, Raylan, and Wesley.

Funeral service was held February 13, 2023, at Living Faith Church with Pastor Steve Curtis officiating. Interment followed in Stuckey Cemetery in Johnson, Ark.

Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Harold James Dahlinger

Harold James Dahlinger of Lincoln, Ark., was born April 19, 1939, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to Henry Dahlinger, Sr., and Otelia Dahlinger. He died January 30, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Henry Dahlinger, Jr. and Edward Dahlinger.

Harold took great pride in his work. He served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. He worked in several professions. He was a police officer, long-haul truck driver, building maintenance manager for the City of Fayetteville and lastly for Dash Goff Investments, from which he retired in 2021. He was an avid hobby farmer for many years.

Harold is survived by his daughter, Pamela Bottoms and husband Darrell of Watts, Okla.; grandson, Samuel Bottoms and wife Hayley of Westville, Okla.; granddaughters, Josephine Bottoms of Tahlequah, Aubrey Guyll and husband Jackson of Watts, Okla., Katrina Bottoms of Cherokee City, Okla.; one great granddaughter, Eleanor Guyll of Watts, Okla., and a future great grandson, Baby Bottoms of Westville, Okla.; two sisters-in-law, Donna Dahlinger and Kathleen Dahlinger of Wisconsin; ex-wife and best friend, Kathy Yanke of New Braunfels, Texas, and family friend, Roger Boyd, of Tontitown, Ark.

Pallbearers were Samuel Bottoms, Josie Bottoms, Aubrey Guyll, Katie Bottoms, Jackson Guyll and Roger Boyd.

Services were held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Memorial Funeral Home of Springdale, Ark. Burial was at the National Cemetery of Fayetteville, Ark.

Candace Michalle Longwith

Candace Michalle Longwith, age 44, a resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Fayetteville. She was born November 23, 1978, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Nicholas Duran and Jennie (Dunnagan) Longwith.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Calvin Dunnagan; grandparents, Lester Longwith, Bennie "Bud" Dunnagan; and niece, Sarah Elizabeth Longwith.

Survivors include two sons, Symoyah Hobbs and Keiandrae Hobbs; one daughter, Loryn Davis and husband Daniel; bonus sons, Makynli Neal, Tajae White and Treston West; two grandsons, Daxton and Grayson; her father, Nick Longwith and wife Belinda and her mother, Jennie Dunnagan; one brother, Matt Longwith and wife Danielle; nieces, Kelsey and Emily; two sisters, Jennifer Longwith, and Heather Watson and her husband Tony; nephews, Brayden and Brekken; paternal grandmother, Wilma Longwith; maternal grandmother, Rosa Dunnagan; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service was held February 10, 2023, at Prairie Grove Christian Church in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.