Wolves still winless in league

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln boys basketball (10-17, 0-12) team nearly pulled off its first conference win before succumbing to Bergman (67-66) and Elkins (56-55) in the last week of the regular season.

First year Lincoln coach Josh Ferrell said the Wolves' youth brought some growing pains. The Wolves' starting lineup fluctuated among several underclassmen, including juniors Jace Birkes, Drew Moore, Paxton Price, Kase Ingram, sophomore Bryson Karber and freshman Kayden Job, with no seniors on the roster.

The team spent a lot of the season trying to find its identity.

"We're real young. That's part of the challenge for the first year is we're young so we got to kind of live with some mistakes as long as we learn from it," Ferrell said.

Bergman's Bryson Bauer put the Wolves on ice by hitting six free throws in the last minute-and-a-half. He made 2-of-2 with 2.7 seconds left to give Bergman a 4-point lead before Lincoln junior Bryson Karber nailed a deep 3-pointer from about 30 feet at the buzzer to make it a one-point game.

Lincoln battled hard trying to deny Bergman its 30th win of the season, which wrapped up the 3A-1 Conference regular-season championship for the Panthers (30-4, 10-0).

Walker Patton scored 19 points to lead Bergman, which led 36-30 at halftime and 48-42 after three quarters. Kaden Ponder added a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Sawyer Schubert finished one rebound short of a double-double with 14 points and 9 rebounds.

Bergman 67, Lincoln 66

Bergman^23^13^12^19^--^67

Lincoln^19^11^12^24^--^66