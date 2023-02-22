Breaking down a box-and-one

WEST FORK -- Lincoln diversified its offensive production, breaking down the box-and-one defense employed by West Fork to beat the 3A-1 District tournament host 69-47 on Monday, Feb. 13.

West Fork designed its defensive game plan around containing Lincoln star Sarah Snodgrass with one defender assigned to try and keep the ball out of her hands while the other four each guarded an area of the half-court.

"We talk a lot about that, you have to be in step. Don't rely on one person. Nine kids scored [consistently], that's hard to guard," said Lincoln coach Emilianne Cox, who predicted the performance might make the Lady Wolves' second-round opponent, Flippin, think about its game-plan before Tuesday's game.

Snodgrass also got into foul trouble as did a number of Lincoln players, but there was no drop off in scoring even with Snodgrass on the bench. Cox admitted foul trouble mandated expanding the normal rotation for the Lady Wolves.

"I played nine kids, I really didn't have an option. I had three kids with three fouls [apiece] in the first half and those same three got their fourth foul early in the third quarter. Everyone else had to step up," Cox said.

Cox pointed to a spark off the bench late in the second quarter.

"Right before the half one of our reserves, Kaylin Osnes, got a big offensive rebound and had a putback. Then she had a three, that's a bench player knocking down five quick points. That's big," Cox said.

Osnes' heroics concluded a 25-13 Lincoln scoring advantage in the second quarter with the Lady Wolves transforming an 18-13 deficit at the end of the first into a 38-31 halftime lead.

Lincoln led 32-30 after a 3-point play by West Fork with 2:14 remaining in the first half. Snodgrass was called for charging, drawing her third foul. Cox inserted Osnes, who wasn't boxed out and went to the offensive glass, putting in a miss.

Emily Dwyer hit a free throw for West Fork and Lily Riherd made a foul shot for Lincoln. The 16th team foul of the first half called on Lincoln sent Dwyer back to the line but she missed both free throws. Lincoln played for the last shot and Osnes nailed a trifecta from the right wing with 5.7 seconds showing to send the Lady Wolves into halftime enjoying a 38-31 cushion.

Lincoln raised its efficiency level on defense in the third quarter by holding West Fork to four points, while scoring 13 to increase the lead to 52-35 with Riherd sinking a 3-point bomb just before the buzzer.

Milani Winfrey and Mary Jane Lovett worked a high-low action with the Lady Tigers scoring nine seconds into the quarter, but even as they sensed their season was in jeopardy, Lincoln smelled opportunity to keep going.

Riherd banked a shot in on the run, then Brinkley Moreton's catch and layup, also on the fly, stretched Lincoln's lead to 56-37.

Snodgrass checked in and contributed three putbacks and a free throw on another offensive rebound without committing a fifth foul in three-and-a-half minutes of play. Lena Skogen's activity on the boards helped Snodgrass. When she subbed out at the 2:31 mark, Lincoln was ahead 63-39 and West Fork never could generate a run.

Winfrey and Abigail Clements both fouled out for West Fork down the stretch. Meanwhile, Cox was amazed that none of Lincoln's players exited despite 25 total team fouls. The Lady Tigers also committed 25 team fouls.

The Lady Wolves continued 3A-1 District tournament play against Flippin at West Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 14, while the loss eliminated West Fork from the postseason.

Lincoln 69, West Fork 47

West Fork^18^13^4^12^--^47

Lincoln^13^25^14^17^--^69

Lincoln (9-20, 4-10): Sarah Snodgrass 6 6-8 18, Lily Riherd 4 2-4 12, Lena Skogen 3 1-5 7, Brinkley Moreton 2 2-4 7, Addi Pershall 2 1-2 6, Makayla Quinn 2 2-3 6, Kaylin Osnes 2 0-0 5, Zella Pomeroy 1 2-2 4, Tabor Lewis 1 0-0 3, Kristine Rhine 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 17-30 69.

West Fork (5-21, 2-12): Mary Jane Lovett 4 3-5 13, Abigail Rochelle 4 0-1 10, Milani Winfrey 1 4-5 6, Emily Dwyer 1 4-5 6, Brynn Torrey 1 2-2 4, Abigail Clements 1 1-3 3, Makayla Donahue 1 0-0 3, MaKenzie Greenlee 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 14-23 47.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 6 (Riherd 2, Pershall, Osnes, Lewis, Moreton). West Fork 5 (M.J. Lovett 2, Rochelle 2, Donahue).

Fouled out: Milani Winfrey, Abigail Clements