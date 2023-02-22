Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Phyllis Young of Farmington addresses Farmington City Council on Feb. 13 about concerns she has with stormwater drainage coming onto her property from the subdivision Goose Creek Village. The Planning Commission approved Phase 5, 101 lots on 46 acres, of Goose Creek Village, at its Jan. 23 meeting. Young has spoken at numerous commission meetings and has asked the city to stop the development until drainage problems are addressed. Young also has filed a lawsuit against the city of Farmington and builders and developers connected with Goose Creek Village. The complaint is requesting a preliminary injunction prohibiting further construction and an injunction that prohibits the city from approving further construction.

Print Headline: Drainage concerns

