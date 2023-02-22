Lady Cardinals win 8th contest vs. PG in two years

BERRYVILLE -- Prairie Grove's made a habit of showing up on Farmington's schedule with the rivals tangling for the eighth time and fourth postseason meeting in the past two seasons.

The Lady Tigers have yet to solve the riddle.

The 6-feet-3 wingspan of future Lady Razorback Jenna Lawrence wreaked havoc in Farmington's full-court press and protecting the rim during the Lady Cardinals' 64-29 rout of Prairie Grove in the District 4A-1 semifinals Friday.

Lawrence caused multiple deflections while guarding the inbounds passer. Ella Faulk banked in an 18-footer to beat the shot clock on the Lady Tigers' opening possession but Farmington scored the next 10 points capped by back-to-back treys by Lawrence.

Prairie Grove closed to within 10-7 on Kenleigh Elder's free throws and Hope Kidd's 3-pointer.

The rivals traded baskets before the Lady Cardinals broke away from a 12-9 lead by scoring the last 11 points of the first period. Lawrence hit a trey and seconds later blocked a shot, rebounded and pushed the ball up the floor. She passed off to Reese Shirey, who found Marin Adams coming up for a layup.

Lawrence next took a steal coast-to-coast for an easy bucket, then tipped an inbounds pass and laid the ball in to make it 23-9 as the first quarter ended.

Prairie Grove endured an eight-and-a-half-minute scoring drought spanning portions of both the first and second quarters. By the time Lexi Henry drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner, Farmington led 32-12. The Lady Cardinal's contested every pass Prairie Grove attempted, and stretched their lead to 41-14 at halftime and 62-21 after three quarters.

Lawrence finished with 24 points to lead the top-seeded Lady Cardinals (29-1 14-0) to within one game of completing an undefeated conference season going into the 4A-1 championship against Gentry on Saturday.

Adams and Kaycee McCumber added 11 points apiece off the bench for Farmington.

Faulk scored 10 points for Prairie Grove, which, in the absence of a consolation game in the district tourney this year, will be the conference's fourth seed into this week's Class 4A North Regional at Morrilton. The Lady Tigers begin regional play against Morrilton on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Farmington 64, Prairie Grove 29

Prairie Grove^9^5^7^8^--^29

Farmington^23^18^21^2^--^64

Farmington (29-1, 14-0): Jenna Lawrence 10 0-0 24, Marin Adams 5 0-0 11, Kaycee McCumber 5 1-2 11, Reese Shirey 4 1-1 9, Lindsey Scogin 1 0-0 3, J'Myra London 0 2-2 2, Hannah Moss 1 0-0 2, Giselle Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Gabby McBurnett 0 0-2 0. Totals 27 4-7 64.

Prairie Grove (18-8, 9-5): Ella Faulk 4 0-2 10, Hope Kidd 3 0-0 7, Lexi Henry 1 2-2 5, Camryn Cash 1 1-2 3, Kenleigh Elder 0 2-2 2, Ava Nall 0 2-2 2, Bella Barnes 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 7-10 29.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 6 (Lawrence 4, Adams, Scogin). Prairie Grove 4 (Faulk 2, Henry, Kidd).