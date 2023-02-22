New Lincoln City Council members ready to serve

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council started 2023 with half of its eight members new to elected office.

Council member Jerred Birkes defeated incumbent Terry Bryson in the November General Election for Ward 2, Position 1.

The other new council members all ran unopposed for office. They are Birkes' wife, Abegail Birkes (Ward 2, Position 2), Clara Bailey (Ward 1, Position 2) and John Wood (Ward 4, Position 2).

Lincoln City Council members serve two-year terms. Council members Doug Moore (Ward 1, Position 1) and Mary West (Ward 3, Position 2) were unopposed and re-elected to office. No one filed for the positions held by Billy Rusher (Ward 3, Position 1) and David McBride (Ward 4, Position 1), so according to state law, they retain their positions for the next term.

Jerred and Abegail Birkes have been married for eight years. Jerred Birkes is from Lincoln and the couple moved back to Lincoln in 2021 so their son could attend Lincoln schools.

Jerred Birkes, who is a design drafter for Tyson Foods, said he ran for Lincoln City Council because he wanted the opportunity to serve and to be an active voice for Lincoln citizens. One of his goals, he said, is to continue to make Lincoln a great place to live, run a business and rear a family.

Abegail Birkes, who graduated from Elkins High School, is a Manager 2 for Walmart, Inc., in Bentonville. She said she ran for city council to make a "good future" for her son and the other residents in the community.

Bailey is a manager for McDonalds and she wanted to serve on the city council because she believes it's important to be a part of the community.

"My goal is to help bridge the gap between the general community and city officials," Bailey said. "Spending the majority of my life in small towns, I feel I have the background and knowledge necessary to communicate the local population's concern with the overall state of the community."

Wood is retired from the U.S. Army and from Washington County Sheriff's Office. He ran for the council, he said, as "just another way to serve the people of Lincoln."

The new council members have several goals for the next term.

Abegail Birkes and John Wood both named the community building on Lincoln Square as one of the pressing needs for Lincoln. The council has condemned the building and closed it to the public because of major structural problems. The building has been deemed unsafe for habitation.

Other issues in the city, the new council members said, are finding out why the city is losing water in its water system and a solution for that, helping the city grow and beautifying the community.

"I believe projects such as area beautification and structural renovations are imperative to energizing a community to become more involved and encourage community cohesion," Bailey said. "I think it's important to regularly review local policies and procedures to ensure the city of Lincoln is fiscally responsible while sustaining a positive image and trust in their elected officials."

Jerred Birkes said the city needs to be prepared for growth that he believes is headed west to Lincoln because of residential and commercial growth in Farmington and Prairie Grove.

Bailey said one of her goals as a new council member is to encourage citywide events and local outreach programs. She also would like to help create an environment where Lincoln residents feel their concerns are being heard and taken seriously.

"As a mother and grandmother, I feel it's important that we continuously try to find ways to become stronger and closer as a whole," Bailey said. "Ultimately, I strive to keep the City of Lincoln a safe and attractive small town that we are all proud to be part of."

Wood said one of his goals is to see to the needs of the citizens of Lincoln and those who either work or shop in Lincoln.

As a council member, Jerred Birkes said he wants to be a good partner and team player with other members on the council. He also plans to use his skills and experiences to add value to planning and policy discussions.

Bailey



Jerred Birkes

