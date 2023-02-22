New quilt shop opens in Farmington

FARMINGTON -- When the fabric stores closed near her, Carmen Taber of Prairie Grove decided to take things into her own hands.

She opened her own store, Pins & Needles Fabric & Yarn, at 95 Southwinds Road, Suite 2, in Farmington. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.

"This has actually been a dream of mine," Taber said during the store's grand opening Feb. 4. "I'm really happy to be here and to see it come to fruition."

She gave credit to her husband, Andy, for being her helper.

"None of this would be possible without his help and his support."

A lot of people attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on the Saturday following a week of wintry weather that closed schools and businesses for several days.

Ryan Crawford with Farmington Chamber of Commerce said he was excited about the turnout for the ribbon cutting ceremony and was impressed with the new store.

"It's very professional for a brand new business, from top to bottom, from the logo to the layout to the detail in the store," Crawford said. "It's all tied together very well."

Crawford welcomed Taber to Farmington.

Pins & Needles is a quilting shop with fabric and accessories for quilters but also has materials, tools and notions for crocheting and knitting, Carmen said. The store also has notions for sewing and handsewing. She plans to expand the accessories for sewing in the future.

Carmen's mother was a seamstress and Carmen said she's sewed most of her life. Her husband gave her a quilting project about 10 years ago and she decided to give it a go.

"I opened the box, broke all the rules," Carmen said. "I didn't do anything right."

Since then, she's made about 20 quilts and given those away as gifts.

Carmen said she had not considered herself an artistic person until someone pointed out she sews all the time and that is art.

She enjoys quilting because the finished project is a reflection of all her work.

"It's knowing that when you're done, you handled every piece of the fabric that went into it. You decided where everything was going to go. It is completely yours and I imagine that's what other artists feel about their art. It's really neat to do that," she said.

The journey to open her own quilt shop began in Fayetteville. Carmen lived about four minutes away from Hancock Fabrics and when it closed she had to travel farther to shop at other stores for fabric.

The family moved to Prairie Grove and she realized she was five minutes away from Cuttin' Up Quilt Studio in downtown Prairie Grove. This store recently closed "and then I was upset all over again," she said.

Carmen said she likes going to different fabric stores because they are a reflection of the owners and that is what makes them interesting.

"So I always thought, what would I put in a store if I had a store? It's one of those things you play in your head. When Cutting Up Quilts said they were going out of business, I told my husband, now what am I going to do? I should just open up my own quilt store."

Carmen said she's mentioned opening up her own store in the past. This time when she said it, her husband "kinda looked at me and he said go for it."

They began serious discussions to see if it would work with family and work schedules. The couple has seven children with four still at home and Carmen homeschools her children.

They began looking for a place for the store. Some spots were too big, others too small, and then they found the office space in Farmington. The owner allowed them to sign a lease and start paying rent one month later on Jan. 1.

The month of January was busy as they prepared to open the store on Feb. 1.

Carmen said Pins & Needles reflects her interests because she likes bright, festive, spring-like colors but she also is trying to vary the fabrics for the interests of her customers.

She decided to provide yarns for knitting and crocheting in the store because her oldest daughter and several close friends knit and crochet.

Some possible plans for the future, Carmen said, are to add beginner knitting and crochet classes or a beginner quilting class.

Lynn Kutter Enterprise-Leader Pins & Needles Fabric & Yarn in Farmington held its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 4, and many customers were there to buy items from the store. Above, owner Carmen Taber, right, waits on a customer. Taber had refreshments and giveaways for the grand opening.

