OPINION: Many proposed Constitutional amendments filed for 2024 election

Last week the deadline for filing proposed constitutional amendments on the Arkansas Constitution passed.

There was the traditional last-minute dumping of bad bills, in hopes to spur on the date of partisan issues that normally would not pass during a legislative session and those proposals that the public is demanding the solons bring to the ballot in a November General Election to vote upon.

Out of the 33 amendments proposed, 14 of them are still "shell bills," a document with a name only and no details other than the ballot title. The shell bills are often filed upon the deadline as the inner workings are not yet settled or formulated. This "shell bill" practice gives the sponsoring lawmaker time to fill in the details later.

The number of proposed constitutional amendments is down from 42 filed in 2021.

And remember, Mr. and Mrs. Voter, only a maximum of three of the proposed can be referred by the Legislature to the voters. The rules are that none, one, two or three at a maximum can be referred to the voters from the Legislature.

While there are often polite jokes from the lawmakers themselves, some years it seems that zero would be the better option of proposed constitutional amendments to come from our 135 elected members of the Arkansas General Assembly.

I remind voters again (and again), this is not the U.S. Constitution, the document where the Second Amendment is about guns or the First Amendment is about free speech, that is being considered to be amended.

These are proposed amendments to the Arkansas State Constitution.

The 94th General Assembly will still vote on these proposals, amend them and see if any of these are among the up to three that can be referred to the public by the Legislature.

So here is a first installment of some of the proposed amendments to the Arkansas State Constitution for 2024. The Senate and House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs committees typically trim the number of proposals that their chambers consider referring to voters near the end of the regular session.

• House Joint Resolution 1001, filed by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, that would abolish the Independent Citizens Commission that has set the salaries of state-elected officials and return that responsibility to the Legislature.

• HJR 1002, by Rep. Stephen Meeks, R-Greenbrier, that would require the General Assembly on or before Jan. 1, 2050, to provide by law that no tax shall be levied on personal property in the state.

• HJR 1003 by Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, that would create a procedure for recalling state lawmakers, state Supreme Court justices, state Court of Appeals judges, circuit judges, district judges, prosecuting attorneys and the state's seven constitutional officers, including the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor and land commissioner.

• HJR 1004 by Ray that would require voter approval of an increase in taxes enacted by the General Assembly. It's a shell bill.

• HJR 1005 by Rep. Wayne Long, R-Bradford, that would create the Arkansas Taxpayer Bill of Rights and amend the Arkansas Constitution to provide for limitations on governmental spending. It's a shell bill.

• HJR 1006 by Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, that would allow lottery proceeds to be used to fund or provide scholarships and grants to Arkansas citizens enrolled in public or private vocational technical schools and technical institutes.

• HJR 1007 by Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, that is aimed at requiring a half-cent sales tax levied under state law to go exclusively for the state's homestead property tax credit.

• HJR 1008 by Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis, under which an "individual's right to reproductive freedom shall not be denied, burdened, or infringed upon unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means."

• HJR 1009 by Lundstrum that would require state Supreme Court justices, Court of Appeals judges, circuit judges and district judges to be elected on a partisan basis rather than the current nonpartisan basis.

• HJR 1010 by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, that would amend the Arkansas Constitution "concerning boards and commissions governing state institutions." It's a shell bill.

And as the pitch men say in late night TV advertisements, there are more, folks; just watch and see. See next week's column for the remaining proposed bills.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.