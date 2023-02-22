PG City Council to consider land use plan, master street plan

PRAIRIE GROVE -- After about a year of meetings, work sessions, presentations and public input, Prairie Grove Planning Commission was ready last week to forward a Future Land Use Plan and a Master Street Plan to the City Council.

The commission voted Feb. 16 to recommend the plans to the City Council.

The council will consider adopting both plans at its Feb. 27 meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the district courtroom. The plans are included in a 26-page document called the Prairie Grove Vision Plan.

Juliet Richey, urban planning leader with Garver engineering firm in Fayetteville, has worked with the planning commission the past year and handed out the final products at the commission's meeting.

"This is not zoning," Richey told those attending the commission's meeting. "This is future land use. It's a policy document that the city will use as they look at developments as they come in the future. It gives an idea of the land uses they want to see in their city and the location of future streets."

Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, noted that the commission started working on the plans about a year ago and spent every month in 2022 going through all the steps for a future land use plan.

"The commission looked at different land uses for different areas, talked about different classifications we hadn't seen in the past, more walkable communities, more walkable commercial areas," Oelrich said. "But it was a year-long process. This didn't just happen overnight. The Planning Commission spent a lot of hours, a lot of special meetings putting this together so a lot of work went into this plan. They should be commended."

The Vision Plan lists three goals for the city with multiple objectives under each goal:

• Goal 1: Preserve the small town character of Prairie Grove while leveraging and integrating open space, its historic downtown and neighborhood core, and the public amenities into the future fabric of development.

• Goal 2: Focus on completing streets, walkability, appropriate connections and physical infrastructure for existing and future development needs and connect existing and identify new potential green spaces, pedestrian infrastructure, recreational areas, water bodies and other natural resources to act as a green network within the city as it grows and develops.

• Goal 3: Utilizing both current and future development patterns, plan for the growth of a diversified economic base of residential, commercial, office, restaurant, and retail business development in Prairie Grove.

The Future Land Use Plan is a color-coded map that shows land uses for different areas of the city.

The map has 14 land use classifications, including residential, neighborhood core, walkable mixed use, mixed use commercial, general and light industrial, downtown, public school, civic space and recreational.

Each classification is then defined in the document. Residential, for example, is defined as single-family homes with a residential density that ranges from two to seven dwellings per acre. Neighborhood core is defined as a mix of non-residential and residential units with higher density. Mixed use commercial are areas where people can live, work, shop and play in the same area.

The Master Street Plan also is presented as a color-coded map. It shows the existing street network and the approximate location of future street connections and improvements. These identified connections will be required as development occurs in the city.

The PG Vision Plan also gives demographic trends for the city, based on the 2020 census and 2022 data. The population of Prairie Grove is 7,045 and it has 2,839 households. The average size household is 2.6 people and the median age in Prairie Grove is 40.1 with a median household income of $61,891.

It projects that Prairie Grove's population will be 10,688 by the year 2045, a 51.45 % population increase from 2020 to 2045. The population breakdown by age based on 2022 data shows that the majority of residents are 18-65.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader The number of women (and men) participating in line dancing at Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center continues to increase. Line dancing is led by Lisa Bell Henson at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and lasts an hour. Henson leads a strength and stretching class at the senior center at 9 a.m. Fridays. The public is invited to try it out.

