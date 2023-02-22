PGJH History Day projects judged

PRAIRIE GROVE – Tracie Ashley's eighth grade Honors U. S. History students at Prairie Grove Junior High School participated in their own National History Day (NHD) School Fair on Friday, Feb. 10.

More than 30 students presented essays, exhibits and documentaries that proved how a specific topic represented a frontier in history.

Prairie Grove Junior High students completed 18 exhibits, nine research papers and seven film documentaries for judging.

This year's theme for the National History Day competition is "Frontier In History: People, Places, Ideas."

The students, teachers and classes were given a shorter timeframe to finalize their projects due to inclement weather in recent weeks. The 40 students still completed their projects in time for the judging.

Community members interviewed the students and provided feedback on their projects.

The written and verbal feedback from the community members will be used to help determine which projects will move on and represent Prairie Grove Junior High at National History Day Regionals to be held at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville on Saturday, March 4.

Projects winning or placing highly in the regional competition will then go to the state National History Day competition at Hendrix College in Conway in April.

Top projects from the state competition will advance to the National History Day competition at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland, June 11-15.

Each year nearly 3,000 students with their families and teachers gather at the University of Maryland for the week-long event.

The PGJH National History Day School Fair was coordinated by Tracie Ashley and Melanie Nations, gifted and talented coordinator for Prairie Grove Schools.