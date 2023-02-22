Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Religion Special Sections Distribution Locations Contact Photos Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

PGJH History Day projects judged

by Maylon Rice | February 22, 2023 at 3:50 p.m.
Maylon Rice/Special to Enterprise-Leader Eighth graders Kyleeh Lovett and Macie Stewart stand with their visual and written exhibit on the Negro Leagues of Baseball entitled “Rickey Takes Slap At Negro League.” The exhibit contains actual baseballs, photographs and other historical documentation of the era of the Negro Leagues in baseball. These two young eighth graders participated in local History Day competition at Prairie Grove Junior High.

PRAIRIE GROVE – Tracie Ashley's eighth grade Honors U. S. History students at Prairie Grove Junior High School participated in their own National History Day (NHD) School Fair on Friday, Feb. 10.

More than 30 students presented essays, exhibits and documentaries that proved how a specific topic represented a frontier in history.

Prairie Grove Junior High students completed 18 exhibits, nine research papers and seven film documentaries for judging.

This year's theme for the National History Day competition is "Frontier In History: People, Places, Ideas."

The students, teachers and classes were given a shorter timeframe to finalize their projects due to inclement weather in recent weeks. The 40 students still completed their projects in time for the judging.

Community members interviewed the students and provided feedback on their projects.

The written and verbal feedback from the community members will be used to help determine which projects will move on and represent Prairie Grove Junior High at National History Day Regionals to be held at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville on Saturday, March 4.

Projects winning or placing highly in the regional competition will then go to the state National History Day competition at Hendrix College in Conway in April.

Top projects from the state competition will advance to the National History Day competition at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland, June 11-15.

Each year nearly 3,000 students with their families and teachers gather at the University of Maryland for the week-long event.

The PGJH National History Day School Fair was coordinated by Tracie Ashley and Melanie Nations, gifted and talented coordinator for Prairie Grove Schools.

  photo  Maylon Rice/Special to Enterprise-Leader Avarie Martin, an eighth grader at PG Junior High, stands with her exhibit on the evolution of the Brady Bill. Her exhibit is a timeline of the bill and how the act affects criminals, background checks on people purchasing firearms and other aspects of the bill. Avarie is one of 18 students who submitted exhibits to be judged last week at the school.
  

Print Headline: PGJH History Day projects judged

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT