Police report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Natasha Anderson-Hill, 47, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 7 in connection with domestic battery (second degree), assault on family/household member (third degree).

Denzel Alsip, 60, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 10 in connection with possession of a firearm by certain persons, driving on revoked license for DWI.

Anatasia Stonecalf-Jenkins, 24, of Springdale, was arrested Feb. 10 in connection with a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Bradley Tagg, 36,of Lincoln, was cited Feb. 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Barton, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Miranda Gibson, 35, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bobby Tharp, 49, of West Fork, was cited Feb. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Alex Carr, 38, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kary Reed, 53, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jordan Trujillo, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 15 in connection with reckless driving, fleeing, speeding, no driver's license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

FARMINGTON

Denzel Alsip, 60, of Elkins, was cited Feb. 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Harlan Bolstad, 55, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 12 in connection with possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence.

Crystal Brockman, 33, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 12 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Tyler Davis, 25, of Lincoln, was cited Feb. 13 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Joshua Peal, 32, of Farmington, was cited Feb. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Barton, 26, of Farmington, was cited Feb. 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jessica Lewis, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 14 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Charley Lawhorn, 40, of Springdale, was cited Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brianna Miller, 44, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 15 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Seth Ledgewood, 30, of Siloam Springs, was arrested Feb. 15 in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (3 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt.

Katherine Dobbs, 29, of Berryville, was cited Feb. 16 on a warrant for contempt of court.