Red hot Cardinals roast Eagles 112-46

BERRYVILLE -- Huntsville began the second half making its first six shots including five 3-pointers but Farmington got even hotter, during Saturday's 112-46 runaway for the 4A-1 District boys basketball championship.

Junior guard Layne Taylor buried eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 44 points to lead four players in double figures for the Cardinals. Caleb Blakely added 15, Cameron Crisman 14 and Jaxon Berry had 12, highlighted by an ambitious skywalk down the baseline to punctuate a fast-break with another slam dunk.

Farmington unleashed a 3-point barrage that never cooled off even during garbage time with the Cardinals leading by 53 points at the end of the third quarter. All total Farmington canned 19 triples.

The entire fourth quarter was played with a running clock and the end couldn't come soon enough for a Huntsville squad that came out firing in the third quarter after trailing 54-18 at the half.

Kolton Phillips hit a three on the Eagles' first possession of the third, then Kayden McCubin knocked down four straight 3-pointers and a 15-foot jumper but that hardly made a dent in Farmington's lead because of the Cardinal proficiency on offense.

Farmington answered every Eagle bucket. Layne Taylor slashed his way down the baseline to score following Phillips' trey. The Cardinals matched McCubin basket for basket during his by committee. Caleb Blakely hit a turnaround bank shot, Layne Taylor knifed in the paint and converted an old-fashioned 3-point play, then after a Cardinal miss Caleb Blakely reset the offense with an offensive rebound and Layne Taylor recorded a layup. Jaxon Berry nailed a triple from the left corner and Caleb Blakely took a dish from Crisman to score an easy deuce.

The teams combined to add 31 points to the game total during the first three-and-a-half minutes of the third. At that juncture Farmington held a commanding 68-35 lead. Huntsville had given the Cardinals its best shot and the storm hadn't been merely weathered, Farmington was about to lash back big time.

The Cardinals scored 40 points in the third, finishing the quarter on a 26-6 run.

Layne Taylor pulled the trigger on the spree with a behind-the-head assist to Caleb Blakely. He next fed Jaeden Newsom for a bucket. Berry rebounded and threw a long outlet to Sam Wells ahead of the pack as the margin swelled to 40 points, at 77-37.

Mason Davidson had to labor for his points, sticking a turnaround and an 18-footer from the wing for the Eagles.

Again, Farmington matched both baskets. Wells had a putback, then Layne Taylor stroked the first of his three consecutive trifectas, the last of which initiated a time-out by Huntsville, down 88-41. Farmington coach Johnny Taylor went to his bench with Maddox Teeter and Sam Kirkman notching 3-pointers to put the Cardinals knocking on the door of the century mark with a 94-41 lead as the third ended.

Crisman's trey got the Cardinals within one score and Newsom obliged fans hungry to see 100 points on the scoreboard by busting a three from the top of the key at the 7:03 mark with a running clock.

Kirkman made two more 3-pointers down the stretch with Teeter adding a putback and a layup off Reece Ranking's steal and assist. Jayden Brewer scored the final basket when he took a steal all the way to the hoop.

Caleb Blakely's shot-blocking threw Huntsville off its rhythm in the paint. He rejected Davidson and Amos Mayes, allowing Farmington to jump ahead 6-0 early. Layne Taylor then pick-pocketed the Eagles off the dribble on consecutive possessions and sailed in for uncontested layups. Berry also accounted for two blocked shots in the first quarter that saw the Cardinals grab a 28-10 advantage.

McCubin finished with 19 points and had a slam dunk for Huntsville in the second quarter when he broke to the goal and took a pass over Farmington's retreating defenders. That was the easiest bucket of the night for the Eagles, who still trailed 43-13 with 4:46 left in the first half. The Cardinals responded with a 15-5 run featuring a pair of Layne Taylor 3-point shots and Crisman's trey to go up 54-18 at intermission.

Farmington 112, Huntsville 46

Huntsville^10^8^23^3^--^46

Farmington^28^26^40^18^--^112

Farmington (31-0, 14-0): Layne Taylor 16 4-5 44, Caleb Blakely 7 1-1 15, Cameron Crisman 5 0-0 14, Jaxon Berry 5 0-0 12, Sam Kirkman 3 0-0 9, Maddox Teeter 3 0-0 7, Jaeden Newsom 2 0-0 5, Sam Wells 2 0-0 2, Jayden Brewer 1 0-0 2. Totals 44 5-6 112.

Huntsville (12-7, 6-1): Kayden McCubin 6 3-4 19, Mason Davidson 5 0-4 10, Kolby Phillips 3 1-2 9, Kobe Ogden 1 0-1 3, Jude Box 1 1-1 3, Amos Mayes 1 0-0 2, Chance Usrey 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 5-14 46.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 19 (L. Taylor 8, Crisman 4, Kirkman 3, Berry 2, Newsom, Teeter). Huntsville 7 (McCubin 4, Phillips 2, Ogden).