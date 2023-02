Regional Pairings

REGIONAL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS

4A North

At Morrilton

Wednesday, Feb. 22

4A-1 No. 1 Farmington vs. 4A-4 No. 4 Mena (Girls), 4 p.m.

4A-1 No. 1 Farmington vs. 4A-4 Pottsville (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

4A-4 No. 1 Morrilton vs. 4A-1 No. 4 Prairie Grove (Girls) 7 p.m.

4A-4 No. 1 Dardanelle vs. 4A-1 No. 4 Berryville (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

4A-4 No. 2 Pottsville vs. 4A-1 No. 3 Gravette (Girls), 4 p.m.

4A-4 No. 2 Morrilton vs. 4A-1 No. 3 Pea Ridge (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

4A-1 No. 2 Gentry vs. 4A-4 No. 3 Dardanelle (Girls), 7 p.m.

4A-1 No. 2 Huntsville vs. 4A-4 No. 3 Fountain Lake (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

1A-1

At Lincoln

Alpena vs. County Line (Girls), 4 p.m.

Omaha vs. Mulberry (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

Mulberry vs. Omaha (Girls) 7 p.m.

County Line vs. Kingston (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Thaden vs. Kingston (Girls), 4 p.m.

Ozark Catholic vs. Jasper (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

Jasper vs. Ozark Catholic (Girls), 7 p.m.

Lead Hill vs. The New School (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

GAME 1 No. 6 Lincoln 67, No. 7 West Fork 49 (Girls)

GAME 2 No. 7 Lincoln 75, No. 6 Green Forest 61 (Boys)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

GAME 3 No. 3 Flippin 56, Lincoln 50 (Girls)

GAME 4 No. 3 West Fork 68, Lincoln 42 (Boys)

GAME 5 No. 4 Elkins 53, No. 5 Green Forest 24 (Girls)

GAME 6 No. 4 Elkins 60, No. 5 Flippin 42 (Boys)

Friday, Feb. 17

GAME 7 No. 1 Bergman 52, Elkins 27 (Girls)

GAME 8 No. 1 Bergman 66, Elkins 41 (Boys)

GAME 9 No. 2 Valley Springs 53, Flippin 39 (Girls)

GAME 10 West Fork 69, No. 2 Valley Springs 49 (Boys)

Saturday, Feb. 18

GAME 11 Girls championship, Bergman 48, Valley Springs 25

GAME 12 Boys championship, Bergman 60, West Fork 39