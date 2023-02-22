Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Feb. 6

Dollar General Store

1001 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove.

Critical violations: Men's restroom did not have any soap. An in-use spray bottle of cleanser was sitting on top of cans of energy drinks. Noncritical violations: Nine cans of food were dented on the seam, seal or edge.

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant

861 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove.

Critical violations: An unlidded in-use cup was in food prep area, and an unlidded in-use coffee cup was on the clean dishes rack. Three bottles of cocktail mixers were being stored at room temperature. Multiple bottles of various chemicals were not labeled. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.The employee restroom did not have a handwash sign. A bucket of flour and a bucket of sugar were not labeled. Boxes of chips and boxes of canned goods were being stored on the floor of the dry-storage area.A batch of salsa was being prepared in a bucket on the floor. Employees using the dry-storage for a break room were sitting on a bucket of spices and on boxes of soda syrup.

Feb. 7

Bradley's Donuts

56 Yukon Way, No. 6, Farmington.

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs and raw bacon were being stored over ready-to-eat food. Noncritical violations: Some personal items including medicine were being stored in the dry-storage area. Facility could not produce test strips.

Feb. 8

Cloud 9 Nutrition

56 Yukon Place, Suite 1, Farmington.

Critical violations: The restroom did not have any paper towels. Noncritical violations: Boxes of single-service items were on the floor in the dry-storage. Facility could not produce sanitizer test strips.

Con Sabor A Mexico

107 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove.

Critical violations: The back handwash sink was out of soap. One spray bottle of cleaner was not labeled. Noncritical violations: The ceiling joint in the walk-in cooler and dry storeroom was leaking, resulting in standing water.

Frederick's One Stop Mart

103 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: The menu lacks a consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods (eggs to order).There is a buildup of debris on the fan cages and equipment covers.

Prairie Grove High School

500 Cole Drive, Prairie Grove. Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Four cans of peaches were dented on the edge/seam/seal.

Feb. 9

Bob Folsom Elementary School

230 S. Grace Lane, Farmington.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Sani bucket quat level was at 500 ppm.Dumpster lid was open.

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store

367 W. Main St., Farmington.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations:Air freshener plug-ins and refills were in the clearance area above food products. Toy glitter slime was on clip strips above/next to pop tarts.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Prairie Grove Senior Center, 475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove; Farmington Senior Activity & Wellness Center, 340 W. Main St., Farmington; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 367 W. Main St., Farmington.

-- Special To NWA Democrat-Gazette