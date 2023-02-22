Rural Caucus presents education townhall

The Arkansas Rural Caucus will present a town hall discussion on rural education in Arkansas at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 340 W. Main St., in Farmington.

The caucus has invited Jess Piper, Gwen Faulkenberry, Diane Gonzales, Kevin Shinn and Allison Sweatman to serve as panelists for the town hall meeting.

Panelists will answer questions submitted to the Rural Caucus about educator pay raises, LEARNs voucher scheme, the effects of vouchers on funding in rural education, special education, mental health, and financial impacts on rural communities. There will be a discussion on the proposed RAISE Act, state Senate Bill 14 and the effects a raise in educator pay could have in rural communities.

The panel discussion will be held from 5:30-6:20 p.m., with a question and answer period to follow after that.