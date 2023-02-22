School board filing period opens Feb. 22

The May 9 school election will include positions on the board of education for Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove school districts. All three positions are for five-year terms.

Members of the Farmington and Lincoln school boards are all elected by zone. Prairie Grove has zoned and at-large members.

The period for candidates to file for one of these seats begins at noon Feb. 22 and lasts until noon March 1.

Board candidates must file petitions with at least 20 signatures from registered voters within the zone they would represent to appear on ballots. Candidates must be qualified voters and live in the zone for which they're running. They also may file a notice of write-in candidacy with their county clerk.

Those interested in running for a board seat should contact their county clerk for petitions and other information.