Shaking the house

BERRYVILLE -- Farmington junior Layne Taylor dazzled the partisan crowd at Bobcat Arena with eight 3-pointers and Jaxon Berry put the Bobcats in a highlight reel they wanted no part of.

Layne Taylor put on a sizzling display of 3-point shooting, knocking down five triples in the first quarter on his way to a game-high 32 points as the Cardinals opened up a 26-10 first quarter lead and never looked back. Berryville couldn't avoid starting the fourth quarter with a running clock and lost 87-43 on its home-court in the 4A-1 District boys basketball tournament semifinals Thursday.

With 5:05 to play in the third quarter, Berry picked the pocket of the Bobcat ball-handler and broke into the open court with nobody between him and the goal. In a sensational display of raw athleticism, he bounced the ball off the rim, then slammed it through the hoop with his right hand.

Fans went wild as if they had just witnessed Samson pushing apart the two pillars Bobcat Arena was built upon and bringing the house down. Napoleon would have called it administering the "coup de grace."

Berry's innovative third quarter showboat slam put Farmington up 60-29. Berryville's Nate Allen tried to answer at the other end only to have his shot blocked out of bounds by Josh Blakely.

It was like the Cardinals were playing to their own inner rock and roll soundtrack.

On the inbounds play, Josh Blakely stole the ball and threw the outlet pass to his twin brother, Caleb Blakely. Caleb Blakely went around a backpedaling defender and elevated to lay the ball in.

D.J. Colbert made a 3-pointer for the Bobcats at the 4:25 mark, ending an 8-0 Farmington run.

Layne Taylor then drilled a step-back trifecta that at the 3:48 mark.

As the action went end to end a goal-tending call on Josh Blakely got the Bobcats to 34 points. Layne Taylor busted another triple from the right wing. Josh Blakely put in a Cardinal miss.

Jake Wilson, who led Berryville with 17 points, knocked down an 18-footer and Dale Nagtalon hit for three, giving Berryville five straight points sandwiched around a charging call against Farmington.

Sam Kirkman's 3-pointer wrapped up a wild third quarter with the teams combining to put 43 points on the scoreboard with Farmington leading 74-39.

Farmington's 44-point victory advanced the undefeated Cardinals into the 4A-1 District championship Saturday against Huntsville.

The Cardinal bench produced 31 points. Kirkman nailed a trio of threes and scored 11 points. Hunter Reaves recorded a double figure outing off the bench with 10 points.

All of those factors had visiting coaches from the 4A-4, which hosts the 4A North Regional at Morrilton this week, shaking their heads with an apprehension that when the Cardinals come calling -- there's going to be an even greater shakedown.

Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Washington County Enterprise-Leader. The opinions expressed are the author's own.