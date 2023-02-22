Manage Subscription
Softball Work Day

by Mark Humphrey | February 22, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
With basketball season in the rearview mirror, Lincoln fans turned their attention to spring sports. At least 30 community members participated in Saturday's volunteer work day that involved the construction of two new dugouts at the Lady Wolves' softball field. Lincoln will host the District 3A-1 and Class 3A State softball and baseball tournaments this spring.

