Tigers advance past Shiloh 52-47

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove's 59-28 mercy-rule blowout of Shiloh Christian on Jan. 27 didn't repeat during the 4A-1 District tournament but the Tigers will gladly take a 52-47 win.

Especially in a loser-out game with the winner advancing to take on Pea Ridge on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

There were some hairy moments down the stretch.

Following a Tiger turnover, Shiloh Christian tied the game at 42-42 on Walker Shankle's 3-point play with 5:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Prairie Grove couldn't answer and the Saints set up a play coming out of a time-out. They got the shot coach Chuck Davis wanted but Joshua Burt's layup bounced out. Tate Benoit missed a driving layup for the Tigers. Shiloh missed a 3-point attempt and Henderson rebounded. He was fouled.

Prairie Grove nearly ran the shot clock down before Cole Edmiston drew a shooting foul. He made one of two free throws to inch the Tigers ahead, 43-42, with 3:17 to go.

Prairie Grove widened the gap to 49-42 with a minute-and-a-half left when Eric Henderson attacked the basket, drawing the eighth team foul of the half against the Saints and making both foul shots.

Shiloh Christian wasn't about to roll over and cash in their chips with the season on the line.

Ben Holler's 3-point play slashed the lead to 49-45.

Owen Baublits was fouled working the offensive glass but missed both free throws for the Saints. Cole Edmiston controlled the rebound, drawing the ninth team foul against Shiloh, but couldn't make the front end of a 1-and-1.

Shiloh turned the ball over by setting an illegal screen but Prairie Grove gave it right back when they couldn't inbound within five seconds. Given a fresh chance, Holler faked right, then drove left and the Saints closed to within 49-47.

Henderson beat a triple team, took a handoff and was fouled. He sank one of the double bonus, making it a 3-point game at 50-47. Holler missed a 3-point attempt. Henderson again made one of two but Cole Edmiston rebounded the missed free throw and with 14 seconds to play Henderson went back to the foul line. He finally iced the game by sticking one free throw with the clock down to 14 seconds to account for the 52-47 final.

Henderson led all scorers with 20 points for the Tigers with Cole Edmiston and Jace Edwards adding nine apiece.

Bowman's 16 paced Shiloh Christian while Holler scored 12.

Prairie Grove 52, Shiloh Christian 47

Shiloh Christian^9^13^13^12^--^47

Prairie Grove^10^15^15^12^--^52

Prairie Grove (9-17, 4-10): Eric Henderson 3 12-15 20, Cole Edmiston 4 1-3 9, Jace Edwards 4 0-0 9, Tate Benoit 2 2-4 6, Austin Henry 1 1-2 3, Sam Kidd 1 0-0 3, Alex Abshier 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 16-24 52.

Shiloh Christian (4-24, 3-11): Duke Bowman 6 0-0 16, Benjamin Holler 5 1-1 12, Walker Shankle 2 2-3 6, Connor Riggins 2 0-0 6, Joshua Burt 2 1-2 5, Seth Lowe 1 0-0 2, Owen Baublits 0 0-2 0, Totals 18 4-8 47.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 4 (Henderson 2, Edwards, Kidd). Shiloh Christian 7 (Bowman 4, Riggins 2,Holler).