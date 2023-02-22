WEST FORK -- Tre Campbell's layup stuck between the rim and backboard with time running out, epitomizing the type of frustration Lincoln experienced this basketball season.

West Fork eliminated Lincoln from the boys 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament by a 68-42 score on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

It was a Valentine's Day to forget as far as what transpired on the basketball court and provided a textbook example of the "no calls' which can benefit a team at home -- a factor that doesn't ever seem to factor in the Wolves' favor when they host games at Wolfpack Arena.

West Fork shot the lights out on its home court while Lincoln had trouble finding the basket in every quarter except the third. The Tigers hit nine 3-pointers. Kole Pennington led four players in double figures for West Fork with 23, while Cade Erickson added 16, Timothy Howerton 13 and Jacob Cravens 12.

The game was 3:08 old before Kayden Job controlled a rebound, brought the ball up and passed to Bryson Karber for a layup to get the Wolves on the board. Another three minutes went by before Lincoln found the hoop again on a Jace Birkes bucket. West Fork capitalized, building a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Birkes tracked down the rebound of his own missed 3-pointer and scored to get Lincoln within 15-9 with 6:55 left in the first half, but the rest of the second quarter was all West Fork with the Tigers going on an 18-4 run.

Erickson stole an inbounds pass, knocking Job over in the process, which gave him an open path to the basket. His layup made it 30-9.

Job tried to answer and drove to the rack, drawing hard contact but no foul and Lincoln took the ball out underneath its own basket. They couldn't score but Birkes turned a theft into a deuce. He got another bucket on Job's steal and long outlet that turned into an assist. Erickson's 3-pointer gave West Fork a 33-13 lead at halftime.

Job got wiped out driving to the basket but no foul was called early in the third although he hit the hardwood with momentum. Kole Pennington scored for West Fork, then Job was called for an away-from-the-ball foul, his fourth with 55 seconds elapsed in the second half.

At the 6:15 mark, Drew Moore was sent crashing to the floor after he got his hands on an offensive rebound. The contact jarred the ball away and Pennington lined up for two free throws at the other end when the Tigers got out on the break. Pennington dragged his pivot foot on the Tigers' next possession. The Lincoln crowd wanted a travel call but the game played on with Howerton scoring on the baseline to push West Fork's lead to 41-16.

Howerton drained another three, creating a 49-20 disparity with just inside three-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third. Birkes got taken to the floor and Lincoln coach Josh Ferrell protested to no avail.

West Fork held a 55-31 lead at the end of the third quarter and coasted into the third round of the district tournament.

The Wolves advanced into the second round of 3A-1 District tournament by beating Green Forest, 75-61, on Monday, Feb. 13.

West Fork 68, Lincoln 42

Lincoln^7^6^18^11^--^42

West Fork^15^18^22^13^--^68

Lincoln (, 0-14): Jace Birkes 8-13 2-5 18, Tre Campbell 3 0-1 7, Bryson Karber 2-13 1-1 5, Paxton Price 1-8 0-0 2, Kayden Job 1 0-0 2, Kase Ingram 1 0-0 2, Colt Cushing 1 0-1 2, Erik Skogen 1 0-0 2, Drew Moore 0 1-2 1. Totals 18-56 5-11 42.

West Fork (16-6, 7-2): Kole Pennington 9 3-5 23, Cade Erickson 7 0-2 16, Timothy Howerton 5 0-0 13, Jacob Cravens 5 0-0 12, Jackson Blansett 1 0-0 2, Camden Callahan 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 3-7 68.

3-Point Goals -- West Fork 9 (Howerton 3, Erickson 2, Cravens 2, Pennington 2). Lincoln 1-9 (Campbell 1-1, Karber 0-2, Birkes 0-3).