WCEL Obituaries for Feb. 22, 2023

flag - Jansson

photo - Snodgrass, Huskisson

Marita Lynn Blair

Marita Lynn Blair, 61, of Springdale, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, in Springdale. She was born Wednesday, February 15, 1961, at Harrison, to Robert Orlean and Vada Josiphene Reynolds Villines. Rita married Gordon Ray Blair on Saturday, May 26, 1984, at Springdale, Ark., and together they were parents to two daughters, Jodi and Samantha.

She was the office manager at Farmer's Regional Sale Barn for 32 years and considered her coworkers extended family. She was well-known for making birthday cakes for them every year.

Rita was also a loving and devoted mother and granny. When she wasn't spending time with her family, she enjoyed reading, photography and genealogy.

A special thanks to sisters Melissa and Mayva Lou for their unyielding love, support and care of her throughout her final days.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Danny Villines; and two nephews, Benjamin Villines and James Randall Villines.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon Blair, of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jodi and Danny Thomas of Wesley, and Samantha and Justin Zaccanti of Lincoln; and five grandchildren, Josie, Landrie, and Mallorie Thomas, and Duke and Ace Zaccanti. She is also survived by three sisters, Melissa and Robert Winnat of Walnut, Mayva Villines of Springdale, and Marsha and David Bateman of Hot Springs Village; and one brother, Bobby and Rita Villines of Spring-dale.

Funeral services were held February 15, 2023, at Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory with Terry Horton and Eldon Bagwell officiating. Pallbearers were Bob Dunlap, Tyler Harrell, Tim Holland, Kevin Lynch, Mike McCoy and Brody Higginbottom. Honorary pallbearers were Harold Sargent, Ruth Jones, David Kidd, Hooter Sargent, Harold Young and Colby Higginbottom.

Interment was at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Boxley, Ark. Services were under the direction of Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.

Joey C. Faubus

Joey C. Faubus, 60, of West Fork, Ark., passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, in Fayetteville. He was born February 20, 1962, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Joe Theodore Faubus and Juanita Faye (Stanley) Faubus.

He is survived by his son, Justin Faubus of West Fork, Ark.; daughter, Kasey Estes of Fayetteville, Ark.; two sisters, Joy Fenley and Janet Funk of Prairie Grove, Ark.; a beloved niece Jaycie Fenley; and four grandchildren that he lived each day for: Lula, Anzel, Brielle, and Jordan.

A remembrance service was held February 17 at the Unity Church in Fayetteville.: 4880 W. Weddington Drive, Fayetteville, Ar., 72704.

In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions we ask you to check in on someone who doesn't get out much.

To sign the online guest book please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

Gerald H. "Jerry" Huskisson

Gerald H. "Jerry" Huskisson passed away Feb. 10, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born in Champaign, Illinois, to Herman and Mary Huskisson.

He graduated from Bloomington High School, Bloomington, Illinois, class of 1956 and entered the General Electric Tool and Dye Apprenticeship Program. Jerry married Mary Lou Mellor in 1958. They lived in Fridley, Minnesota, from 1968 and relocated to Lake Havasu City, Arizona in 1976. Jerry worked for McCulloch Corporation. In 1998 they relocated to Kingman, Arizona, and upon retirement in 2009 purchased an RV to travel the country full-time. Jerry and Mary stopped traveling in 2019 to live full-time with family. Jerry was always loving, kind, compassionate, honorable, hard-working, and had a great sense of humor. He had a genuine love of family and always gave the best hugs.

Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen, and father, Charles Herman.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou; his brother, Rick (Sharon); and sons, Eric (Tammy), Keith (Pam), and Michael (Lois). Jerry had seven grandkids and twelve great-grandkids

No services are planned, at his request. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to your local humane society.

Roy A. Jansson

Roy A. Jansson, age 78, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at his home. He was born July 29, 1944, in Glendale, California, the son of Roy A. and Ruby Lee (Bowman) Jansson.

Roy grew up in Western Oklahoma. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in forestry and retired from the United States Forest Service with over 30 years service managing timber and fighting forest fires. He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Farmington First Baptist Church.

In 1968, he married Kay Stone from Andalusia, Alabama, and they had been married for over 54 years. He loved elk hunting in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, pheasant hunting, fly-in fishing trips to Canada and deer camp with his sons. He loved telling stories about his life, spending time with his grandchildren and seeing them ride the horses.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents and one brother-in-law, Kermit Kingsford.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Kay Jansson; two sons, Cristopher Jansson and his wife Marian of Vancouver, Washington, and Michael Jansson and his wife Kelly of Farmington, Arkansas; two sisters, Norma Kingsford of Elk City, Oklahoma, and Jana King and her husband Kenneth of Ada, Oklahoma; nine grandchildren, Cristen, Stephanie, Julian, Daniel, Katie, Clay, Kayla, Kara Lynn and Karissa.

Funeral service was held February 18, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Farmington, Arkansas. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Wilma Joyce Snodgrass

Wilma Joyce Snodgrass, age 87, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born July 21, 1935, in Kingman, Kansas, the daughter of Arthur Thomas and Bertha Agnes (Dinger) Denison.

She had accepted Christ as a teenager in Oklahoma, and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lincoln. Joyce was an avid painter and loved going to painting groups. She loved gardening and growing flowers.

She was preceded in death by husband, Chester "Bob" Crockett Snodgrass, one son Tommy Dean Snodgrass, her parents, one baby brother, Billy Lee Denison, one sister, Donna June Collins, and one son-in-law, Dwayne Allen.

Survivors include four children, Reba Moore and her husband Ralph, Gene Snodgrass and his wife Jeri, Carol Faddis and her husband Bob and Cathy Allen; twelve grandchildren, Allen Moore, Denise Sweat, Curtis Moore, Mindy Vertz, Janel Snodgrass, Nathan Snodgrass, Jake Snodgrass, Jessie Howell, Casey Kester, Joseph Arreola, Jason Arreola, and Colby Arreola; 17 great grandchildren Kipton and Hudson Moore, Sara and Anna Sweat, Charlie Moore, Cole, Hayden, and Emma Vertz, Aidan and Eliana Snodgrass, Makenna and Corbin Howell, Whitley, Coleman, and Wylie Kester, Edwin and Jaycee Arreola.

Funeral service was held February 20, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in Lincoln Cemetery in Lincoln, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln First Baptist Church or Elite Hospice.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.