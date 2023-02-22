Wolves get league win at district tourney

WEST FORK -- Lincoln (11-17, 0-12) finally got the monkey off its back, winning its first conference game, 75-61, over Green Forest in the District 3A-1 tournament at West Fork on Monday, Feb. 13.

First year coach Josh Ferrell noted the Wolves took two league opponents, Bergman and Elkins, down to the wire in the last week of the regular season and played most of the other 3A-1 teams competitively.

"Both of them were two good teams. Bergman, No. 1 team in the state, we lost by one, had a couple chances, then Elkins is good as well. My biggest job was to get my guys positive and keep them working hard and they did a great job today," Ferrell said.

Ferrell grew up in West Fork and found himself in a gym he's quite familiar for the Wolves' breakthrough win.

"When we play like we're capable of I feel like we can be a pretty dangerous team. Our record this conference season hasn't been what we wanted it to be, but we're right there. I think it's 10 out of 12 conference games we lost by nine points or less and three of were by one point. Another was by two, so that's part of being young is trying to get over that hurdle and constantly just being positive and trying to uplift their spirits to encourage them to what we could be," Ferrell said.

Five Wolves scored in double figures led by junior Jace Birkes with 18 points, while Paxton Price added 16, Kayden Job 14, Bryson Karber 11, and Drew Moore 10.

Lincoln jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and increased that to 38-26 at halftime and 57-40 at the end of the third quarter.

Lincoln 75, Green Forest 61

Green Forest^9^17^14^21^--^61

Lincoln^19^19^18^19^--^75

Lincoln (11-17, 0-12): Jace Birkes 7 2-5 18, Paxton Price 3 10-15 16, Kayden Job 7-10 0-1 14, Bryson Karber 3 2-4 11, Drew Moore 5 0-0 10, Kellar Price 1 0-0 2, Tre Campbell 1 0-4 2, Erik Skogen 0 2-2 2. Totals 26-44 16-30 75.

Green Forest (9-18, 3-11): Zakary Watson 6 0-0 17, Jay Pope 4 2-5 12, Anthony Gonzalez 4 0-0 10, Heston Maybee 2 4-4 10, Ali Cabrera 3 0-2 7, Aaron Strain 1 0-0 3, Brityn Gilliam 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-11 61.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 5-11 (Karber 3, Birkes 2). Green Forest 13 (Watson 5, Pope 2, Gonzalez 2, Maybee 2, Cabrera, Strain).