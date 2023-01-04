Among All-Time Tiger Great Halfbacks

PRAIRIE GROVE --Ethan Miller's outstanding high school athletic career at Prairie Grove didn't finish on a high note, yet in that moment of human fragility his true value came shining through.

In eight games Ethan Miller rushed for 1,262 yards on less than 100 carries, 96 to be exact, for an average of better than 13.1 yards per carry. In seven games Miller went over 100 yards rushing. He scored 17 rushing touchdowns in addition to catching six passes for 98 yards, gaining 16.3 yards per reception with one touchdown.

Opponents feared Miller's explosiveness. Only Tulsa Metro Christian with D-1 prospects up front manning its defensive line was able to hold him in check, aided by a gift from the officials erasing a 49-yard Miller touchdown run in the third quarter of its 41-21 win at Prairie Grove on Sept. 16.

Farmington too feared what he might accomplish in the annual 'Battle of 62' gridiron rivalry, played on Nov. 11 for a second straight year at Cardinal Stadium due to Prairie Grove getting bumped up to Class 5A for football. The Cardinals succeeded in taking Miller out of the game the first time he ran the ball.

Miller sustained a broken fibula on the play. EMTs wheeled him off the field and transported him via ambulance to the hospital with the Tigers trailing 7-0 early in the first quarter. Farmington built leads of 34-12 at halftime and 41-18 in the third quarter, then hung on to hold off the hard-charging Tigers, 41-40, only because Prairie Grove couldn't score on a 2-point conversion with 48 seconds to go.

When Miller got to the hospital he was able to watch the remainder of the rivalry game on Youtube via a webcast enabled by PGTelco with Tiger announcer Lynn Gregson calling the play-by-play.

When the injury happened, the Tigers were stunned. Coach Danny Abshier said it took the team a half to get over the loss of their prolific halfback. Prairie Grove eventually rallied, dominating the fourth quarter, and the Tigers put themselves in position to win that game when Coner Whetsell made a spectacular touchdown reception on a 21-yard pass from quarterback Camden Patterson. They just didn't convert the point after touchdown.

"I was really proud of them, even though we lost by one [41-40], I think we still won it. We won, overall. We got the [5A West] second seed. They just kept their composure, they did the best they could do," Miller said.

Farmington emerged with a win but in many ways it seemed like a hollow victory. The Cardinals finished 7-3 overall and in a three-way tie with Prairie Grove and Harrison, each with identical 5-2 conference records, but the Cardinals didn't cover the point spread, needing to win by six points and settled for the fourth seed from the 5A West, meaning they had to go on the road for the playoffs and sustained a 41-39 loss at Valley View.

Right Men In Place

In addition to playing in a new conference elevated in classification, Prairie Grove began the season with two new coordinators. Longtime defensive coordinator Craig Laird took a head coaching job in Oklahoma and veteran assistant John Elder retired from coaching.

Abshier promoted assistant coach Nik Paroubek to defensive coordinator. There was skepticism among those looking at Paroubek's lack of experience, having never played high school or college football.

"I think he did great. I think a lot of people, even myself, I didn't know how good he was going to be able to do it but he pulled it off and he did really good," Miller said.

The one-time volunteer assistant never hesitated, embracing his new role with confidence. Under Paroubek's direction, the Tigers stopped Harrison in key situations, forcing a field goal attempt after a fumble recovery gave them the ball deep in Prairie Grove territory late in the fourth quarter on a turnover. Ryder Orr penetrated the Goblin backfield, blocking the kick which the Tigers recovered at their own four.

On offense, Abshier's other promotion showcased offensive coordinator Mason Pinkley, who stated the obvious in his game plan against Harrison.

"Miller's our best bet," Pinkley said.

Miller, who finished with a season-high 288 yards rushing on 17 carries in the 46-40 win on Sept. 30 against Harrison, converted second-and-seven with a 12-yard pickup. The Goblins were so fearful of losing containment that they were flagged for a facemask, moving the ball 15 additional yards out to Prairie Grove's 34.

A first down run lost two yards but that only set Harrison up for the coup de' grace as Pinkley used the Goblins' fear of Miller against them. He called a flea flicker with Miller feigning a rush up the middle, then stopping on a dime and pitching the ball back to quarterback Camden Patterson. Patterson's throw wasn't perfect and Prairie Grove tight end Matthew Velaso was double-covered. The underthrown ball bounced off the defenders into Velasco's hands where he secured it and ran for the game-winning touchdown as the defensive backs collided and fell down.

Miller said Coach Pinkley did a lot of things the Tiger offense needed this year and gave an example in the preparations for the Shiloh Christian game,

"They know our normal sweep, they know our normal 27 read, so he added in little kinks that we needed to help us do good overall in the season, not just against Shiloh Christian. I think he did his part," Miller said.

Conference Run

Miller feels like his class along with the Tiger football team gave a good account of themselves in Class 5A, especially when so many critics emerged, saying Prairie Grove wasn't even going to make the playoffs.

"I think that we showed everybody that we're more than just a 4A team. I think we proved it. We could have done better, but I think we still did a good job," Miller said.

Miller's toughest moment came watching his teammates endure a season-ending 28-20 playoff loss to Batesville, knowing he couldn't help them.

"It was really hard. All you got to do is hope that they got it in their own hands. The best thing you can do is cheer them on," Miller said.

The loss doesn't erase the fact that Prairie Grove may not have qualified for the playoffs in the Tigers' first season as a Class 5A school if Miller didn't have the kind of season he enjoyed.

"It feels good personally, but I know they can do it on their own and it just sucks not being able to be in there and help them out," Miller said.

Miller's connection to teammates and coaches runs deep. He's played football with Velasco since first grade, lineman James Moss since fourth grade, and Patterson since fifth grade.

"About every senior on the team, we've been together for so long that it never felt like it was going to end and tonight really hit the spot, how fast the season can go by," Miller said in the aftermath of the playoff loss to Batesville on Nov. 11.

Miller appreciates the investment put forth by coaches into the program and lives of players to help each one succeed, through all the time that they put in and the schemes that they come together with.

"They never let us down, they always have fixes to everything that we do and just keep us going," Miller said.

Growing up in Danny Abshier's offense playing halfback, Miller fell in love with the Wing-T, an offense he became very successful at running out of.

"I wouldn't want to run any other offense," Miller said.

Future In Football

Patrick Abshier, son of head coach Danny Abshier and father of Miller's teammate, sophomore wide receiver, Alex Abshier, marvels at Miller's production.

"He had over 1,200 yards rushing on 95 carries. That averages out to about 13.2-yards-per-carry.That's a pretty impressive statistic, pretty impressive," Patrick Abshier said.

Patrick Abshier has seen a lot of good Prairie Grove running backs over the years and rates Ethan Miller with the best of them.

"[He's] one of the best, one of the fastest ones I've ever seen. Ethan's got the fastest breakaway speed I've ever seen. Once he made that corner, nobody was catching him, so very impressive running back," Patrick Abshier said. "One of the best I've seen at Prairie Grove and I hope he doesn't give up and keeps going and that he plays in college somewhere.

Miller's future plans are to hopefully get a scholarship to go to college somewhere and to be able to play football.

After surgery in mid-November, Miller was expected to be in a cast for six weeks, then have a boot on for six more weeks. He anticipates being back around track and field season.

His perspective changed since leaving the Farmington game early, on Prairie Grove's first offensive play of the game, from having to watch that game from the hospital, and then sitting out the playoff loss to Batesville on Nov. 11.

"I learned that everyone always hypes me up and says that I'm the reason why the team works but I think that they showed up at Farmington and showed that they don't need just one player, that it's everybody who works together," Miller said.

Other schools, such as Shiloh Christian, would have been very happy to have an athlete of Millers's caliber but he preferred to play high school football at Prairie Grove.

"I just think that at Shiloh Christian, you probably find a new person there that you don't know every day and here you get to know the same people, get to know them [in depth] and become friends with them. You know they have your back and you have their back, no matter what," Miller said.

Empathy For Injuries

Miller missed two games while wingback Joe Sims missed a bunch of games. The two engaged in conversations in the week leading up to the playoff game.

"I was telling him that I'm glad that I wasn't broken as fast as he was," Miller said. "So it does suck a lot for him. I'm glad it wasn't his last season and he's able to come back next season."

Sims missed the entire conference slate of games after sustaining an injury in the last nonconference game against Tulsa Metro Christian.

Miller mentioned special people in his life, including his mom, Anastacia York, and stepdad, J.B. York.

"My family in general, just for getting me to football camps, bringing me to the games, everything that they've done for me in the past 12 years, so I just appreciate that," Miller said.

Miller developed more patience this season as a ballcarrier. When running the ball, he relied on a mental process, holding himself back momentarily while seeing the blocks develop when his instinct wants to take off. As a senior he used a more disciplined approach.

"This year I think we went over more of exactly what you're supposed to do and where the person's going to be, so whenever it actually happens I'm able to realize what's going on and that gets me to where I need to be," Miller said.

Miller has a message for his senior class, "Just make sure you live in the moment because it goes by way too fast."

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Depleted backfield, half of Prairie Grove's starting backfield, junior wingback Joe Sims (6-3, 220) and senior halfback Ethan Miller (5-11, 180), were sidelined by injuries during a 28-20 playoff loss to Batesville on Nov. 11, 2022, at Prairie Grove's Tiger Den Stadium. Miller rushed for 1,262 yards on 96 carries, averaging 13.1 yards per rushing attempt with 17 touchdowns before sustaining an injury against Farmington on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Sims was injured against Tulsa Metro Christian on Sept. 16, and missed all seven conference games plus the playoff.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior halfback Ethan Miller (right) uses his speed to outrun a defender and turn the corner against Tulsa Metro Christian during a Sept. 16, 2022, nonconference football loss. The Patriots went 15-1, including their, 41-21, win at Prairie Grove, and finished as Class 3A State Runner-up in Oklahoma. They represented the strongest opponent Prairie Grove faced during a 7-4 campaign in its first season as a Class 5A school. Miller had a 49-yard touchdown run, in which he reversed field called back by a controversial flag in that game.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior halfback Ethan Miller (far left) prepares to take a handoff from quarterback Camden Patterson. Miller led the Tigers with 1,262 yards rushing on 96 carries. He averaged 13.1 yards per carry, scoring 17 touchdowns before sustaining a broken fibula against Farmington on this play at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Farmington built leads of 34-12 and 41-18 before the Tigers adjusted to Miller's absence and roared back. Prairie Grove had a chance to win, but couldn't score on a 2-point conversion with 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter and lost, 41-40. Farmington, however, couldn't cover the point spread and didn't benefit from its rivalry win. The Cardinals dropped to a fourth seed and had to travel to Valley View for a first-round playoff game while Prairie Grove claimed the 5A West second seed and hosted Batesville in the playoffs.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove head football coach Danny Abshier receives a hug from injured senior halfback Ethan Miller following a 28-20 playoff loss to Batesville on Nov. 11, 2022, at Prairie Grove's Tiger Den Stadium. Miller rushed for 1,262 yards on 96 carries, averaging 13.1 yards per rushing attempt with 17 touchdowns before sustaining an injury against Farmington on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. He was thrilled to run the ball out of Abshier's Wing-T offense while growing up in Prairie Grove.

