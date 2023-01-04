Basketball Roundup

BOYS

Dumas 65, Prairie Grove 33

Dumas outscored Prairie Grove 23-8 in the second quarter and pulled away for a win in the Lendel Thomas Classic. The outburst helped the Bobcats turn a six-point lead into a 37-16 halftime cushion, then Dumas extended that to a 56-25 margin after three quarters. Austin Henry led the Tigers (5-6) with six points. Tommy Reddick led Dumas with 16 points, followed by Mike Reddick and Raylen Spratt with 13 each.

GIRLS

Farmington 51, Paragould 46

Farmington put together a third-quarter comeback to defeat Paragould and win the Ultimate Auto Group Tournament title in Mountain Home. The Lady Cardinals (16-1) had only five points in the second quarter and trailed 25-16 at halftime, but went on a 23-9 run in the third quarter to take a 39-34 lead. Jenna Lawrence had 27 points and was the only player in double figures for Farmington, which resumed 4A-1 Conference play Tuesday at home against Prairie Grove.

Prairie Grove 48, Manila 38

Lexie Henry hit a trio of three-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 18 points to lead Prairie Grove past Manila during the Lendel Thomas Classic. The Lady Tigers went on a 16-7 run in the second quarter and turned a three-point deficit into a 26-20 halftime lead. Prairie Grove led 32-26 after three quarters before Henry helped the Lady Tigers secure the win. Ella Faulk added 13 for Prairie Grove, while Madison Hitchcock had 19 to pace Manila.

Farmington 70, Salem 28

Jenna Lawrence had 14 points to lead a trio of Farmington players in double figures, and the Lady Cardinals rolled past Salem during Tuesday's opening round of the Ultimate Auto Tournament at Mountain Home. Farmington (13-1) junped out to a 24-8 lead in the opening quarter and extended that to a 42-18 halftime margin. Kaycee McCumber added 13 points and Reese Shirey 10 for the Lady Cardinals, who had 11 different players score at least two points.