County Line Pours It On Against Lincoln

OZARK -- All four boys winners on the first day of the 37th Bank OZK Classic scored at least 20 points in the first quarter.

Thursday, on the second day, County Line upped the ante with three 20-point quarters in a 74-34 win over Lincoln in the semifinals at the Hillbilly Athletic Center.

The Indians (24-0) remained undefeated with 24 points in the first quarter, 25 more in the second and 22 in the third quarter to take a 71-26 lead into the final quarter, which was played entirely under the Arkansas Activities Association Sportsmanship Rule and the continuously running clock.

County Line advanced to play host Ozark, a 48-36 winner over Lavaca in the late semifinal, in the championship game Friday. Host Ozark will play defending tournament champion Hector for the girls championship.

Thursday marked the fourth time this season for the Indians to notch three quarters of at least 20 points in a game. County Line has 35 20-point or better quarters this season, including one 30-point frame.

On Thursday County Line scored about every way imaginable.

"We played with really good energy," County Line Coach Joe Brunson said. "We played really hard. We got some points from our energy, some turnovers that led to some easy baskets and some off offensive rebounds. I was really pleased with the way we played."

Guard Trent Johnston sparked the Indians early with 18 points in the first half, including a three-pointer for the first points of the game.

"He played really well," Brunson said. "He's definitely one of those guys that brings the energy every night."

Johnston finished with 22 points, five rebounds and five steals, including two in the first half that he converted into layups.

Lincoln (8-6) matched County Line early and led 10-9 and was within 24-17 after the first quarter before the Indians started pulling away.

County Line opened the second quarter with a 12-0 spurt, capped by a three-point play by Cooper Watson, who had a steal and layup, was fouled and added the free throw.

After Kayden Job scored for Lincoln, County Line reeled off a 13-0 run within a three-minute span to push the lead to 49-19.

Johnston sparked that run with eight straight points, hitting a jumper and six free throws in a row.

County Line scored 11 points from the foul line in the second quarter and forced eight turnovers in the period.

"We did get to the free-throw line quite a bit," Brunson said. "We were in the double bonus and got several points from the free throw line in the second quarter."

Aundrae Milum, who had six points in the first half, erupted to lead County Line's third-quarter charge. Milum scored nine points in the quarter with a pair of baskets off offensive rebounds, including a putback slam.

"We count on those energy points, offensive rebounds and putbacks, and turnovers that lead to fast breaks," Brunson said. "That's a big part of what we try to do."

After Johnston's 22 points, Watson chipped in 16 and Milum 15. Caden Vest added nine points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

"We've got several guys that can score," Brunson said. "We're fortunate that these guys are not concerned which one it is. They share the ball really well."