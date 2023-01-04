Farmington To Offer New Pre-K Program Next Year

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School District is submitting an application to the Arkansas Department of Human Services to open a pre-K program for the 2023-24 school year, according to Jon Laffoon, superintendent of schools.

Laffoon gave school board members an update on the plan at their Dec. 19 meeting.

A school survey showed that 78 parents in the district and about 11 staff members would be interested in a pre-K program for their children.

Laffoon said the goal is to have two 4-year-old classes next year and the district will apply to receive funding from the Arkansas Better Chance Program (ABC). The school will not be able to submit an application for ABC money until about a month before the classes open so it's possible the district will have to operate its own program at first, Laffoon said.

"We have to get started somewhere if we're going to do it," he said. "We have to get it open."

The district most likely will have the pre-K program at the Ledbetter building because it will need bathrooms, sinks, a kitchen and food service and a playground for the children. Laffoon said the school will have to make some modifications at the school to meet the needs of younger children.

If the program grows, which Laffoon said he expects will happen, then the district would look at housing its pre-K program at a future new elementary school.

Farmington school officials have visited the pre-K program at Prairie Grove to look at the rules required for the program and the facility. The next step will be a visit from DHS staff to look over the facilities at Ledbetter.

Board member Amy Hill, who was presiding as president in the absence of board president Travis Warren, said she thought Ledbetter would be a good place for the program because of the traffic flow.

Ledbetter, which was the district's former intermediate school, also houses classes for Northwest Technical Institute and the district's Alternative Learning Program.

Laffoon reported that enrollment continues to trend upward, even though this is not typical. Enrollment was standing at 2,691 students for the Dec. 19 meeting.

"I've never seen a district continue to grow after Oct. 1 like we are right now," Laffoon said. "It's a good thing. We're continuing to grow and we're happy for that. Obviously we're going to have to keep moving on our space and planning for that."

The December board meeting opened with a holiday singing video produced by the Glee Club at Farmington Middle School.

The board approved the consent agenda and Laffoon said the district's financial balance is back to the three-year average.

"We're looking good financially again," Laffoon said.

For November, the district had a beginning balance of $753,000, received $3.2 million in revenue, had $2 million in expenses, with an ending balance of $1.95 million.

In other action, the school board approved workers compensation premiums for next year, the School Choice Capacity Resolution for the 2023-24 school year and amended teacher and staff bonuses for the year.

The school choice resolution, which is in accordance with state law, says that if the district reaches 90% capacity, or if approving a school choice request would require more staff, then the district has the option to deny a school choice application.

The board approved bonuses in October for certified and classified staff. The amendment would give a second bonus to those employees who have both a certified and classified contract with the school district. Laffoon said this affects about six employees.